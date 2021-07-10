Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tuesday Night Comics Will Be Performed at North Coast Repertory Theatre Next Month

pixeltracker

The event will occur on August 10, 2021 at 7:30pm.

Jul. 10, 2021  

Tuesday Night Comics Will Be Performed at North Coast Repertory Theatre Next Month

Tuesday Night Comics is arguably the funniest night of comedy in San Diego. Mark Christopher Lawrence taps into his extensive list of talented comedian friends and shares the North Coast Rep stage with them. The show is comprised of talent from all over the country with late-night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, SHOWTIME, ETC...RATED R.

Lineup:

MCL - Host

Ash Foster - Musical Guest

Bijan Mostafavi - Opening Act

Lisa Gilbert - Featured Act

Zoltan Kaszas - Headlining Act

TUESDAY NIGHT COMICS will occur on August 10, 2021 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $39. Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase seats.


Related Articles View More San Diego Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Tyler Joseph Ellis
Tyler Joseph Ellis
Andy Karl
Andy Karl
Telly Leung
Telly Leung

More Hot Stories For You

  • Fort Salem Theater Adds ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE and More To 2021 Lineup
  • Cortland Rep's STORIES IN THE PARK Cancelled
  • Cortland Repertory Theatre Presents THE HONKY TONK ANGELS
  • DOKTOR KABOOM: RANDOM ACTS OF SCIENCE to be Presented by Franklin Stage Company