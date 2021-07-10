Tuesday Night Comics Will Be Performed at North Coast Repertory Theatre Next Month
Tuesday Night Comics is arguably the funniest night of comedy in San Diego. Mark Christopher Lawrence taps into his extensive list of talented comedian friends and shares the North Coast Rep stage with them. The show is comprised of talent from all over the country with late-night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, SHOWTIME, ETC...RATED R.
Lineup:
MCL - Host
Ash Foster - Musical Guest
Bijan Mostafavi - Opening Act
Lisa Gilbert - Featured Act
Zoltan Kaszas - Headlining Act
TUESDAY NIGHT COMICS will occur on August 10, 2021 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $39. Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase seats.