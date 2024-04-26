TuYo Theatre to Present Interactive Musical PÁSALE PÁSALE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get ready to embark on a journey into the heart of the Swap Meet with TuYo Theatre's latest production, "Pásale Pásale". Innovative storytelling takes center stage as audiences become active participants in the story, they are invited to taste the yummy treats, make piñatas, and sing along with the Swap Meet vendors.

"Pásale Pásale" comes back from the sold-out workshop in the 2024 La Jolla Playhouse W.O.W. Festival and joins TuYo Theatre's record of successful immersive plays like "On Her Shoulders We Stand", illuminating the contributions of Latinas during WW2 in San Diego, and "Las Cuatro Milpas", celebrating the iconic Barrio Logan restaurant.

Set against the backdrop of the bustling Bayfront Swap Meet, "Pásale Pásale" transports audiences into a vibrant world where laughter, music, and solidarity reign supreme. When Señor Muchacosas decides to raise vendors' fees, a wave of anxiety sweeps through those already struggling to make ends meet. However, amidst the uncertainty, audiences become active participants in the journey towards self-determination, standing in solidarity with the vendors as they navigate the challenges ahead.

Show Dates: May 29 - June 23, 2024 Thursdays-Sundays

Performances will be held outdoors at Bayfront Charter School - 830 Bay Blvd, Chula Vista, CA 91911

The show is open to all ages. South Bay Residents, Students, and Seniors are eligible for discounted tickets.

Written by Mario Vega, with captivating music and lyrics by Eliza Vedar, and concept by Maria Patrice Amon, "Pásale Pásale" unfolds as a celebration of community, resilience, and the power of unity. Through infectious laughter, soul-stirring music, and heartfelt moments, the production invites audiences to witness the strength that emerges when communities come together in the face of adversity.

"At TuYo Theatre, we are dedicated to creating theater that reflects the diverse voices and experiences of the Latinx community," says Maria Patrice Amon, co-founder of TuYo Theatre. "With 'Pásale Pásale,' we aim to celebrate the resilience and spirit of our community while shining a spotlight on the challenges we face." A local National City resident, Patrice grew up regularly visiting the swap meet with her grandmother. Their weekend trips hunting for great deals inspired Patrice to create a production that would honor the hardworking vendors and the undeniable sense of community found in the swap meet.

Performance Details:

Show Link: tuyotheatre.org/pasale-pasale

Ticket Link: onthestage.tickets/show/tuyo-theatre/65fb5b2aa5dcbe101d92e6c7/tickets

General: $30

South Bay Resident: $25

Students: $25

Seniors: $25

