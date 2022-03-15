Tickets On Sale For The Premiere Of A TWISTED BARGAIN
From the writer of the hit shows, THE BIG D, WALLY & HIS LOVER BOYS and MARRY ME, DENNIS BRANIGAN, comes the first play in his Thrillogy Series, A TWISTED BARGAIN.
A Twisted Bargain is a psychological thriller examining the volatile relationship of Michael Franklin & Xander Roberts. Michael is obsessed with crime & cruelty, Xander is obsessed with Michael, thus began their pact of "quid pro quo" where sex and violence are brutally intertwined. A story of obsession, manipulation and murder.
PERFORMANCE DETAILS:
April 1 - April 10, 2022
The Forum Theater at The Tenth Avenue Arts Center
930 10th Avenue in downtown San Diego
Week #1
Friday, April 1, 2022 at 8pm
Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 8pm
Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 7pm
Monday, April 4, 2002 (Industry Night)
WEEK #2
Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 8pm
Friday, April 8, 2022 at 8pm
Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 8pm
Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 2pm
PRICING:
All General Admission Seats are $25, Seating is very limited, advanced purchase is recommended.
Advisory Warning: A TWISTED BARGAIN contains adult themes and content including profanity, male nudity, sexual situations and some violence.
Event Site: http://www.tenthavenuearts.com/
Ticket Site: https://compulsion-dance--theatre.ticketleap.com/a-twisted-bargain/dates
Photo by Kevin Phan