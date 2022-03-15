Tickets On Sale For The Premiere Of A TWISTED BARGAIN

From the writer of the hit shows, THE BIG D, WALLY & HIS LOVER BOYS and MARRY ME, DENNIS BRANIGAN, comes the first play in his Thrillogy Series, A TWISTED BARGAIN.

A Twisted Bargain is a psychological thriller examining the volatile relationship of Michael Franklin & Xander Roberts. Michael is obsessed with crime & cruelty, Xander is obsessed with Michael, thus began their pact of "quid pro quo" where sex and violence are brutally intertwined. A story of obsession, manipulation and murder.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

April 1 - April 10, 2022

The Forum Theater at The Tenth Avenue Arts Center

930 10th Avenue in downtown San Diego

Week #1

Friday, April 1, 2022 at 8pm

Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 8pm

Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 7pm

Monday, April 4, 2002 (Industry Night)

WEEK #2

Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 8pm

Friday, April 8, 2022 at 8pm

Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 8pm

Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 2pm

PRICING:

All General Admission Seats are $25, Seating is very limited, advanced purchase is recommended.



Advisory Warning: A TWISTED BARGAIN contains adult themes and content including profanity, male nudity, sexual situations and some violence.

Event Site: http://www.tenthavenuearts.com/

Ticket Site: https://compulsion-dance--theatre.ticketleap.com/a-twisted-bargain/dates

Photo by Kevin Phan