This Year's Virtual POEFEST Extended

Audiences loved this year's Virtual POEFEST! Based on input from patrons - Write Out Loud has made the filmed stories accessible again through December 6th. Current tickets holders may rewatch their favorite programs - or catch the ones they missed. New patrons may purchase a ticket to experience some of San Diego's finest actors performing works of Poe and other authors of the phantasmic - filmed in Old Town's historic Adobe Chapel. https://writeoutloud.ticketspice.com/poefest

WRITE OUT LOUD, an organization founded in 2007 with a commitment to inspire, challenge and entertain by reading literature aloud for a live audience, announces the third Annual San Diego (VIrtual) PoeFest, streaming from October 23rd - November 8th. PoeFest is produced by Write Out Loud in partnership with Save Our Heritage Organisation.

Artistic Director, Veronica Murphy shared "Everybody loves the wonderfully chilling stories of Poe. And there are so many authors to explore that have followed in his footsteps. Virtual is our only option for storytelling now - so we are embracing the challenge of capturing a phantasmic theatrical experience on video. We've recreated the atmosphere, filming by candlelight in the Historic Adobe Chapel in Old Town."

Six Poe-vocative Programs hosted by Edgar Allan Poe!

Performers include Brittney Caldwell, Manny Fernandes, Linda Libby, Brian Mackey, Paul Maley, Sandra Ruiz, Rachael VanWormer, and Travis Rhett Wilson as Edgar Allan Poe.

Join Mr. Poe himself, through six episodes of fully staged theatrical performances of short stories of the macabre, including "The Tell-Tale Heart," "The Yellow Wallpaper" and "La Llorona" and more.

Programs include:

An Evening with Mr. Poe and The Masque of the Red Death"

Featuring Travis Rhett Wilson as Edgar Allan Poe

Maligned Mothers

"The Bells" by E A. Poe

"To My Mother" by E.A. Poe

"La Llorona" - a Latin American Folktale (bilingual)

"Mama Gone" by Jane Yolen

Guilty - Pleasure?

"The Tell-Tale Heart" by E.A. Poe

"Sonnet--to Science" by E.A. Poe

"The Statement of Randolph Carter" by H.P. Lovecraft

Shades of Poe

"The Raven" by E.A. Poe

"Why The Little Frenchman Wears His Hand in a Sling" by E.A. Poe

"Fairy-Land" by E.A. Poe

Voodoo

"The Conqueror Worm" by E.A. Poe

"Boogah Man" & "The Haunted Oak" by Paul Laurence Dunbar

"The Lips" by Henry S. Whitehead

The Yellow Wallpaper

"A Dream Within a Dream" by E.A. Poe

"The Yellow Wallpaper" by Charlotte Perkins Gilman

Individual programs are $13 each, or you may access all six with a VIP Festival Pass for $50.

VIP Festival Pass includes access to all six programs. Tickets may be purchased online https://writeoutloud.ticketspice.com/poefest or by calling 619-297-8953

Write Out Loud serves over 23,000 people annually with their core programs: In addition to PoeFest, Write Out Loud presents a six show season of Story Concerts, Voices of Ireland each March, Twainfest - an annual free family celebration of 19th Century Literature, StoryBox Theatre (kamishibai) for elementary students, Poetry Out Loud for high school students, Ripples From Walden Pond - a one-man play about Henry David Thoreau, Stories for Seniors, The NEA Big Read in San Diego and, new since March 16th, Listen To This - stories recorded by local actors delivered 6 days a week via email..

