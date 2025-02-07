The Old Globe to Present The 360 Project Featuring TuYo Theatre, Playwrights Project and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As part of its ongoing commitment to make theatre matter to more people, The Old Globe will present The 360 Project. The 360 Project is a six-week theatre showcase curated by the Globe's nationally recognized Arts Engagement Department and will feature a variety of readings and performances from seven local community groups, including TuYo Theatre, Playwrights Project, The Lipinsky Family San Diego Jewish Arts Festival, Asian Story Theater, San Diego Black Artist Collective, Viani's Performing Arts, and Common Ground Theatre.

The 360 Project, formerly known as Community Access Month, will offer audiences the opportunity to enjoy the full scope of what the San Diego performing arts scene has to offer, from staged readings to fully produced plays.

“Born from our Social Justice Roadmap and a desire to support BIPOC theatre makers, the newly renamed The 360 Project continues to evolve into a celebration of diverse perspectives and storytelling unique to our region,” said Director of Arts Engagement Adena Varner. “We are thrilled to host local organizations and collectives who are boldly telling their own stories with innovation and excellence.”

Performances for these limited engagements run for six weeks only from March 22 to April 27, 2025 in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego's Balboa Park.

Arts Engagement programs at The Old Globe are supported by Beth and Richard Brenner, Elizabeth Cushman, Ann Davies, Pamela Farr and Buford Alexander, Price Philanthropies, Qualcomm, and U.S. Bank. Additional support is provided by supporters of the Arts Engagement Giving Circle.

Comments