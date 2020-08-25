The Old Globe and La Jolla Playhouse to Co-Sponsor San Diego Rep 'We Are Listening'

"We Are Listening,” is a live online salon about Black artists' experiences in the theatre industry.

The leadership teams of San Diego Repertory Theatre (San Diego REP), The Old Globe and La Jolla Playhouse announced today a new partnership between the three theatres to co-sponsor San Diego REP's successful series, "We Are Listening," a live online salon about Black artists' experiences in the theatre industry hosted and curated by San Diego REP's Development Coordinator Ahmed K. Dents.

This new co-sponsorship brings together some of San Diego's most influential arts organizations in an effort to widen the reach of the important discussions being held in the series. "We Are Listening" is hosted every other Thursday at 7 PM on Zoom. Visit sdrep.org/listening for more information and to register for free.

Joining Dents to co-curate the discussions will be The Old Globe Associate Artistic Director and Director of Arts Engagement Freedome Bradley-Ballentine and La Jolla Playhouse Artistic Programs Manager & Local Casting Director Jacole Kitchen, both former guests in the series. Currently planned guests include writer Bil Wright and performer Eboni Muse on August 27 and Artistic Director Emeritus of Pasadena Playhouse Sheldon Epps on September 10.

"The challenges, desires, obstacles and dreams that inform the careers of African American theatre artists in America today demand to be heard and understood," says Sam Woodhouse, San Diego REP Artistic Director. "There is much work to do in the march towards racial justice, equity and the dismantling of white supremacy in our culture. 'We Are Listening' is part of that march."

"We are honored to partner with San Diego REP and The Old Globe on this extraordinary program. Amplifying voices of color on our stages is vital to becoming a more compassionate and inclusive community," says the Rich Family Artistic Director of La Jolla Playhouse Christopher Ashley. "One of our tasks as a society, and specifically as theater artists, is to figure out how to re-emerge from this moment in a more equitable way, and we can only accomplish this by engaging in these invaluable conversations."

"The Old Globe's commitment to making theatre as a public good obliges us to serve every part of our community," said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein, "And in this moment of racial reckoning across American society, this means paying special attention to the experience of Black San Diego. 'We Are Listening' is a great way to do that. The Globe is honored and grateful to partner with San Diego REP and La Jolla Playhouse as we strive toward anti-racism in the San Diego theatre ecosystem."

Guests who have joined the conversation include Kitchen, Bradley-Ballentine, founding Artistic Director of MOXIE Theatre and freelance director Delicia Turner Sonnenberg, The Old Globe board member and Theatre Corner founder Michael Taylor, San Diego Arts & Culture Commissioner, CEO of Urban Warriors and founder of Kuumba Fest Dajahn Blevins, Common Ground Theatre Executive Artistic Director Yolanda Franklin, actor Antonio "TJ" Johnson, actor Monique Gaffney, director Thom W. Jones II and actor and singer Minka Wiltz.

