The Old Globe Announces Cohort for the 2022 CLASSICAL DIRECTING FELLOWSHIP

The Old Globe announced today the four-member cohort for the 2022 Classical Directing Fellowship, a program of the Karen and Stuart Tanz Fellowships at The Old Globe, led by the Globe's Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein, a leading Shakespearean teacher, author, and director. Jennifer Chang (Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award winner for Best Direction for the Los Angeles premiere of Vietgone by Qui Nguyen), Kareem Fahmy (upcoming directing projects this season with The Juilliard School, Pioneer Theatre Company, Contemporary American Theater Festival), Manoel Felciano (The Cherry Orchard(s), Chay Yew's A Winter People and Regina Taylor's Magnolia at Columbia), and Tai Thompson (The Dark Star from Harlem: The Spectacular Rise of Josephine Baker for La MaMa, which captured five of the eight VIV Awards it was nominated for on New York's Grand Night for Black Theatre) will participate in the third year of this series of workshops on Shakespearean directing. The workshops will be held at the Globe from Monday, February 14 to Saturday, February 19, 2022.

The Classical Directing Fellowship focuses on Shakespeare's text, how it is put together, and how it works in the imaginations and voices of American actors. In these seminars, Edelstein presents a series of techniques that the fellows then employ in rehearsals with a company of professional actors. The work culminates in a private presentation. After that, all involved debrief and broaden the conversation to larger questions about Shakespeare, American culture, and the director's art and life. Throughout the week, in addition to the artistic work, fellows meet with members of the Globe's staff in many departments to deepen knowledge of how a classically oriented theatre brings plays to life.

"Shakespeare is the Globe's house writer. We regularly produce four of his plays every year, and his works are also central to many of the nearly 20 participatory art-making programs run by our Arts Engagement Department," said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. "This much work year after year demands a large number of skilled directors. That's where our wonderful Classical Directing Fellowship comes in. We think that we can make a contribution not only to our own work but also to the field at large by expanding the ranks of exciting Shakespeareans making theatre at this level, and this Fellowship is an investment to that end. The eight gifted directors who've come through it thus far are directing Shakespeare at the Globe and on stages all over the country, and I know that this year's amazing group of talents will do the same. The Globe and I are proud to deepen our commitment to the next generation of American theatrical talent, and we're grateful to Karen and Stuart Tanz for their support."



Past participants of The Old Globe's Classical Directing Fellowship include directors Meg DeBoard, Yolanda Marie Franklin, Daniel Jáquez, Delicia Turner Sonnenberg, Awoye Timpo, Edward Torres, Sam White, and La Williams.

The Classical Directing Fellowship is a program of the Karen and Stuart Tanz Fellowships at The Old Globe. Financial support is provided by The City of San Diego. The Theodor and Audrey Geisel Fund provides leadership support for The Old Globe's year-round activities.

