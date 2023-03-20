Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Old Globe Announces Cohort For The 2023 Classical Directing Fellowship

The workshops will be held at the Globe from Monday, March 20 to Friday, March 24, 2023.

Mar. 20, 2023  

The Old Globe Announces Cohort For The 2023 Classical Directing Fellowship

The Old Globe announced today the four-member cohort for the 2023 Classical Directing Fellowship, a program of the Karen and Stuart Tanz Fellowships at The Old Globe, led by the Globe's Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein, a leading Shakespearean teacher, author, podcast host, and director.

Patrice Amon (Hoops at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, A Skeptic and a Bruja at Urbanite Theatre, Hoopla!for La Jolla Playhouse's POP Tour), Lavina Jadhwani (productions at Guthrie Theater, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Asolo Repertory Theatre), Victor Lirio (London premiere of Adam Rapp's Red Light Winter at The Turbine Theatre, Coming Up for Air at Ensemble Studio Theatre, Noon Day Sun at Theatre Row, Suites by Sondheim at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall), and Rondrell McCormick (Between Dog and Wolf at Theatre of NOTE, Vol. 1 - A Post Racial America at Boston Court Pasadena, Polar Bears, Black Boys & Prairie Fringed Orchids at Orlando Shakespeare Theater and San Diego Repertory Theatre) will participate in the fourth year of this series of workshops on Shakespearean directing. The workshops will be held at the Globe from Monday, March 20 to Friday, March 24, 2023.

The Classical Directing Fellowship focuses on Shakespeare's text, how it is put together, and how it works in the imaginations and voices of American actors. In these seminars, Edelstein presents a series of techniques that the fellows then employ in rehearsals with a company of professional actors. The work culminates in a private presentation. After that, all involved debrief and broaden the conversation to larger questions about Shakespeare, American culture, and the director's art and life. Throughout the week, in addition to the artistic work, fellows meet with members of the Globe's staff in many departments to deepen knowledge of how a classically oriented theatre brings plays to life.

"Shakespeare is central to the Globe's artistic life and to our arts engagement work in communities around San Diego," said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. "Our wonderful Classical Directing Fellowship helps us supply this bounty of work with talented directors. We are making contributions to our own work and also to the field at large by expanding the ranks of exciting Shakespeareans making theatre at this level, and this fellowship is an investment to that end. The 12 gifted directors who've come through the program since its inception are directing Shakespeare at the Globe and on stages all over the country, and I know that this year's amazing group of talents will do the same. The Globe and I are proud to deepen our commitment to the next generation of American theatrical talent, and grateful to Karen and Stuart Tanz for their support."

Past participants of The Old Globe's Classical Directing Fellowship include directors Jennifer Chang, Meg DeBoard,Kareem Fahmy, Manoel Felciano, Yolanda Marie Franklin, Daniel Jáquez, Delicia Turner Sonnenberg, Tai Thompson, Awoye Timpo, Edward Torres, Sam White, and La Williams.

The Classical Directing Fellowship is supported by a program of the Karen and Stuart Tanz Fellowships at The Old Globe. Financial support is provided by The City of San Diego. The Theodor and Audrey Geisel Fund provides leadership support for The Old Globe's year-round activities.

The Tony Award-winning The Old Globe is one of the country's leading professional not-for-profit regional theatres. Now in its 88th year, the Globe is San Diego's flagship performing arts institution, and it serves a vibrant community with theatre as a public good. Under the leadership of Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein and the Audrey S. Geisel Managing Director Timothy J. Shields, The Old Globe produces a year-round season of 16 productions of classic, contemporary, and new works on its three Balboa Park stages, including its internationally renowned Shakespeare Festival. More than 250,000 people annually attend Globe productions and participate in the theatre's artistic and arts engagement programs. Its nationally prominent Arts Engagement Department provides an array of participatory programs that make theatre matter to more people in neighborhoods throughout the region. Humanities programs at the Globe and around the city broaden the community's understanding of theatre art in all its forms. The Globe also boasts a range of new play development programs with professional and community-based writers, as well as the renowned The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program. Numerous world premieres-such as 2014 Tony Award winner for Best Musical A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Bright Star, The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! -have been developed at The Old Globe and have gone on to highly successful runs on Broadway and at regional theatres across the country.



Review: GUNTOPIA at The Roustabouts Theatre Co Photo
Review: GUNTOPIA at The Roustabouts Theatre Co
It took 3 years and one pandemic, but Will Cooper’s world premiere satire gUnTOPIA has finally opened to audiences at The Roustabouts Theatre Co. The show is a dark comedy pondering what life and society could look like if gun ownership was universal, and not carrying a weapon was against the law.   gUnTOPIA is playing through April 2nd.
Review: GOD OF CARNAGE at Backyard Renaissance Photo
Review: GOD OF CARNAGE at Backyard Renaissance
Backyard Renaissance pulls no punches with their current production of GOD OF CARNAGE- where two couples have come together to resolve a fight between their children, but it quickly devolves from polite pretense to a delightfully chaotic and comedic confrontation as the gloves start to come off.  GOD OF CARNAGE from Backyard Renaissance is playing at 10th Avenue Arts Center through March 25th.
Review: THE CHERRY ORCHARD at North Coast Repertory Theatre Photo
Review: THE CHERRY ORCHARD at North Coast Repertory Theatre
THE CHERRY ORCHARD at North Coast Repertory Theatre brings a contemporary contemplation to a classic play with strong performances and a lovely set.  THE CHERRY ORCHARD is playing through April 2nd at North Coast Repertory Theatre.
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Announced At Theatre School @ North Coast Rep Photo
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Announced At Theatre School @ North Coast Rep
The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents this delectable sci-fi spoof about a man-eating plant, Little Shop Of Horrors, as its next student production.

More Hot Stories For You


LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Announced At Theatre School @ North Coast RepLITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Announced At Theatre School @ North Coast Rep
March 17, 2023

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents this delectable sci-fi spoof about a man-eating plant, Little Shop Of Horrors, as its next student production.
Diversionary Theatre Announces Cast And Creative Team Of MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMADiversionary Theatre Announces Cast And Creative Team Of MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA
March 16, 2023

Diversionary Theatre announces the cast and creative team for its production of Monsters of the American Cinema by Christian St. Croix, directed by Desireé Clarke.  
Nic Reveles's GHOSTS Will Receive A Posthumous World Premiere Next Month At San Diego OperaNic Reveles's GHOSTS Will Receive A Posthumous World Premiere Next Month At San Diego Opera
March 15, 2023

San Diego Opera's 2022-2023 season continues with another world premiere evening when the Company presents Ghosts, an evening of three horror-inspired one-act operas by composer Nicolas Reveles on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM at the Balboa Theatre (868 4th Ave. San Diego, CA).
Photos: First Look At Phillip Magin & Stephen Simpson In TEDx TALKS: THE MURDER ROOMPhotos: First Look At Phillip Magin & Stephen Simpson In TEDx TALKS: THE MURDER ROOM
March 9, 2023

See first look photos of Phillip Magin and Stephen Simpson in TEDx Talks: The Murder Room.
THE OUTSIDERS World Premiere Extended at La Jolla PlayhouseTHE OUTSIDERS World Premiere Extended at La Jolla Playhouse
March 9, 2023

La Jolla Playhouse has announced a week-long extension for its world-premiere production of The Outsiders, the new musical adapted from S.E. Hinton’s seminal novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s groundbreaking film.
share