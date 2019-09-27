The Old Globe Announces Cast For Free Tour of THE WINTER'S TALE

The Old Globe invites your attendance and coverage as Globe for All celebrates six years of making theatre matter to more people! Our talented Globe for All company of professional actors will bring a stirring production of William Shakespeare's The Winter's Tale to a variety of economically, geographically, and culturally diverse communities throughout San Diego County. The free-admission Globe for All Tour kicks off on Tuesday, October 29 and will visit 19 Community Partner venues from San Ysidro to Oceanside. Director Daniel Jáquez returns to The Globe to helm this production of The Winter's Tale. His previous work at The Globe includes the 2017 direction and co-creation of the bilingual piece La Muerte Descansa en Paz (Death Rests in Peace), which was presented as part of one of The Old Globe's signature arts engagement programs, coLAB, and he was a participant in this year's The Old Globe Classical Directing Fellowship, led by Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein.

Rediscover one of Shakespeare's most enticing and moving romances. King Leontes suspects his wife of infidelity with his best friend from youth, Polixines, the king of Bohemia. After he explodes in rage, only time and forgiveness can bring healing to his family and his wounded land. The Winter's Tale sweeps from tragedy to comedy-along the way visiting the royal court, dancing shepherds, a most extraordinary statue, and one notoriously hungry bear.



The cast features Carlos Angel-Barajas (Leontes, Young Shepherd), Yadira Correa (Paulina, Mopsa), Sofia Jean Gomez (Hermione, Dorcas), Anthony Green (Antigonus, Shepherd), Eric Hagen (Polixenes, Dion, Shepherd's Son), Jersten Seraile (Florizel, Cleomenes), Morgan Taylor (Emilia, Time, Attendant), Wenona Truong (Perdita, Mamillius, Lord 2), and Jared Van Heel (Camillo, Officer, Lord 1).



The creative staff includes Yi-Chien Lee (Scenic Design), Charlotte Devaux (Costume Design), Erdis Maxhelaku (Composer and Creative Musician), David Huber (Voice and Text Coach), Chandra R.M. Anthenill (Production Stage Manager), and Hannah May (Assistant Stage Manager).



"The Winter's Tale is my very favorite Shakespeare play, and so it's a special pleasure to see it tour our region as the 2019 production of our thrilling Globe for All series," said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. "Full of feeling, music, magic, and wonder, the play is about the power of second chances in life, and I know that in Daniel Jáquez's inventive and energetic production it will touch audiences deeply, even as it fills them with laughter and joy. Globe for All is central to this theatre's commitment to serving San Diego and helping make theatre matter to more and more people. I couldn't be more proud to share this work, nor happier to invite our neighbors to be part of it."



Daniel Jáquez (Director) is a Co-Founding Director of TuYo Theatre, a company that creates and produces theatre from a diverse Latinx perspective. He served as Artistic Director of Milagro in Oregon, and in New York he was Director of both INTAR Theatre's young acting company and its New Works Lab, an annual festival for emerging Latinx playwrights. Mr. Jáquez, now based in San Diego, has directed and produced shows Off and Off Off Broadway, across the United States, and internationally. He believes that theatre matters because it builds empathy by bringing us together in one place to share an experience that reflects the human condition of people around us and around the world.



William Shakespeare (Playwright), 1564-1616, was an English poet, playwright, and actor, widely regarded as the greatest writer in the English language and the world's preeminent dramatist. During his career he wrote 38 plays, 154 sonnets, two long narrative poems, and other verses. His body of plays consists of tragedies, comedies, romances, and histories, including All's Well That Ends Well, As You Like It, The Comedy of Errors, Hamlet, Julius Caesar, King Lear, Macbeth, Measure for Measure, The Merchant of Venice, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Much Ado About Nothing, Othello, Richard III, Romeo and Juliet, The Tempest, and Twelfth Night. His plays have been translated into every major living language and are performed more often than those of any other playwright.



Community Partners will enjoy this unique experience of The Winter's Tale up close and personal, presented in non-traditional theatre venues within their own neighborhoods. New partners this year include Casa Familiar/South Bay Community Services in San Ysidro, Chula Vista Public Library Civic Center Branch, District 9 Mountain View Community Center, Dolores Magdaleno Memorial Recreation Center, and Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility.



Globe for All will return to longtime partner locations including San Diego Rescue Mission; Veterans Village of San Diego; The George L. Stevens Senior Center; San Diego Public Library branches including the Central Library and Otay Mesa-Nestor Branch Library; Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility; Oceanside Public Library; Chaldean Middle Eastern Social Services/San Diego County Library - El Cajon Branch Library; Father Joe's Villages; Naval Base San Diego; Lemon Grove Academy/Lemon Grove Historical Society/San Diego County Library - Lemon Grove Branch Library; Cal State San Marcos; California State Prison, Centinela; and San Diego Military Family Collaborative/Social Advocates for Youth (SAY) San Diego's Serra Real Connections Healthy Start Program. The tour will culminate in two low-cost public performances on Sunday, November 17 on the Globe's Lowell Davies Festival Theatre stage.



To become familiarized with The Winter's Tale, each Community Partner organization is offered a Bard Basics workshop, designed to enhance the understanding and enjoyment of Shakespeare's work. Professional Globe Teaching Artists Jasmin Haddad, Tara Ricasa, Arielle Siler, and Valeria Vega, and will introduce participants to Shakespeare, his work, and the common themes and ideas of the play. These artists also begin each performance with an introductory pre-show warmup and end them with a casual talkback.



Since its inception, Globe for All has made theatre matter to more than 11,000 audience members by bringing free, live, professional productions of Shakespeare and shows from our mainstage to diverse multigenerational audiences in neighborhoods throughout San Diego. We perform in military bases, homeless shelters, senior and correctional facilities, libraries, and any place where people may not enjoy regular access to professional performing arts. Most performances include a community meal and preshow activity. The production gives audiences an up-close, visceral experience and fosters a shared sense of community.

Globe for All will be presented with free public performances at:

Lemon Grove Academy/Lemon Grove Historical Society/San Diego County Library - Lemon Grove Branch Library (Roberto Alvarez Auditorium, 3171 School Ln., Lemon Grove, 91945) on Wednesday, October 30 at 5:45 p.m.

OPENING NIGHT: San Diego Public Library - Central Library (Joan Λ Irwin Jacobs Common, Shiley Special Events Suite, 330 Park Blvd., San Diego, 92101) on Thursday, October 31 at 6:00 p.m.

Fourth District Seniors Resource Center (The George L. Stevens Senior Center, 570 S. 65th St., San Diego, 92114) on Friday, November 1 at 1:30 p.m.

San Diego Public Library - Otay Mesa-Nestor Branch Library (3003 Coronado Ave., San Diego, 92154) on Saturday, November 2 at 12:45 p.m.

Oceanside Public Library (Civic Center Community Rooms, 330 North Coast Highway, Oceanside, 92054) on Sunday, November 3 at 12:45 p.m.

San Diego Military Family Collaborative/Social Advocates for Youth (SAY) San Diego's Serra Real Connections Healthy Start Program (Junipero Serra High School, 5156 Santo Rd., San Diego, 92124) on Wednesday, November 6, at 5:45 p.m.

Chaldean Middle Eastern Social Services/San Diego County Library - El Cajon Branch Library (St. Michael Chaldean Catholic Church, 799 E. Washington Ave., El Cajon, 92020) on Friday, November 8 at 5:45 p.m.

Casa Familiar/South Bay Community Services (San Ysidro Civic Center, 212 W. Park Ave., San Diego, 92173) on Saturday, November 9, at 12:45 p.m.

Chula Vista Public Library - Civic Center Branch Library (365 F St., Chula Vista, 91910) on Saturday November 9, at 6:15 p.m.

Naval Base San Diego (Navy Region Southwest, Anchors Catering & Conference Center, Main at Yama St., 2375 Recreation Way, Building 3210, San Diego, 92136) on Wednesday, November 13 at 7:00 p.m. (Open to Navy personnel and family members.)

Cal State San Marcos (Arts 111 Performance Hall, 333 S. Twin Oaks Valley Rd., San Marcos, 92096) on Thursday, November 14 at 5:45 p.m.

District 9 Mountain View Community Center (641 S. Boundary St., San Diego, 92113) on Saturday, November 16 at 12:45 p.m.

Dolores Magdaleno Memorial Recreation Center (2902 Marcy Ave., San Diego, 92113) on Saturday, November 16 at 6:00 p.m.

In addition, the Globe for All Tour will be performed for members of the following organizations (not open to audiences outside the organization; advance clearance needed for media coverage):

San Diego Rescue Mission on Tuesday, October 29.

Father Joe's Villages on Saturday, November 2.

Veterans Village of San Diego on Tuesday, November 5.

California State Prison, Centinela on Thursday, November 7.

Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility on Tuesday, November 12.

Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility on Friday, November 15.

These last performances are not open to the public. Please do not publish any details about them.



To reserve tickets to the free open performances in the community, please go to www.theoldglobe.org/arts-engagement/globe-for-all. Tickets are subject to availability. There will be a standby line at each venue for people who do not reserve a ticket. This will not guarantee a seat to the performance. First come, first served.

The tour culminates with two low-cost public performances on the Globe's Lowell Davies Festival Theatre stage on Sunday, November 17 at 12:00 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. These tickets are $10.00 for subscribers and donors, on sale Friday, October 4 at 12:00 noon; and $15.00 for the general public, on sale Friday, October 11 at 12:00 noon; subject to availability.





