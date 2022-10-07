The Old Globe Announces 2023 Season

The Old Globe has announced its 2023 Season with a diverse, thought-provoking, and hugely entertaining lineup.

The season features four world premiere productions, including Kemp Powers's (Pixar's Soul, One Night in Miami) The XIXth (The Nineteenth),inspired by real events from the historic 19th Olympic Games in Mexico City, directed by Carl Cofield (Seize the King, The Bacchae); José Cruz González's(American Mariachi) Under a Baseball Sky, a Globe-commissioned play about baseball's deep roots in the Mexican American community in San Diego that celebrates individuals and communities coming together to find hope, healing, love, and the occasional homerun, directed by Globe Resident Artist James Vásquez (Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!);Keiko Green's(Sharon) Exotic Deadly: Or the MSG Play, a whimsical, time-traveling adventure directed by Jesca Prudencio (Vietgone); and Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen's (Ebenezer Scrooge's BIG San Diego Christmas Show) Crime and Punishment, A Comedy, a Globe-commissioned play that reimagines Dostoyevsky's turn-of-the-century masterpiece, directed by Greenberg.



The season includes Tony Award winner and MacArthur Genius Grantee Mary Zimmerman's (The White Snake, Metamorphoses) The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci, based on da Vinci's own notebooks, adapted and directed by Zimmerman; Karen Zacarías's (Native Gardens) Destiny of Desire, a brilliantly funny homage to the telenovela filled with live music and choreography, directed by Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson (August Wilson's Jitney); the innovative theatrical company The 7 Fingers's production of Passengers,a mind-blowing and innovative blend of acrobatics, theatre, music, and dance in a truly magical performance about strangers in transit, conceived and directed by Shana Carroll (Traces); and the West Coast premiere of Alaudin Ullah's (In Search of Bengali Harlem) Dishwasher Dreams, an autobiographical solo show that explores the meaning of the American Dream, directed by Chay Yew (Lady in Denmark) and featuring music by Avirodh Sharma. The Globe will also produce a soon-to-be-announced grand musical not to be missed.



And, the summer of 2023 will be highlighted with the Globe's Shakespeare Festival, featuring Twelfth Night directed by Tony Award winner Kathleen Marshall (Globe's Much Ado About Nothing, Love's Labor's Lost) and The Merry Wives of Windsor directed by Globe Resident Artist James Vásquez (Hair).



"The Old Globe is back to brilliant life with a 2023 lineup that's as vibrant and exciting as any in our history," said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. "These shows demonstrate why the Globe is one of our country's most dynamic and engaging theatres. The slate includes world premieres, musical theatre, hilarious comedy, and deep feeling. The works span a range of theatrical forms, and each one is imagined by artists of national and international renown. This thrilling body of work embodies the Globe's values even as it provides evening after evening of entertainment to San Diego. The shows center stories that reflect the many communities that make up our region, and those stories bring delight, elicit emotion, and provoke thought. Two Old Globe-commissioned works showcase this theatre's strides in creating new writing for the American stage, and San Diego-based talent figures prominently. There's something for every theatre lover in this season, and I am thrilled to bring the bounty of all of these works to audiences whose stalwart support continues to help the Globe make theatre that matters."