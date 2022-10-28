THE TRIAL OF EBENEZER SCROOGE Comes to the Theatre School at North Coast Rep

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents a fun twist of the holiday favorite, A Christmas Carol in this heartwarming sequel: The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge as its next student production.

The Trial of the Century! A year after his miraculous transformation, Ebenezer Scrooge is back to his old ways and is suing Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future for breaking and entering, kidnapping, slander, pain and suffering, attempted murder and the intentional infliction of emotional distress. The ghosts employ Solomon Rothschild, England's most charismatic, savvy, and clever barrister. Scrooge, that old penny pincher, represents himself. One by one, Bob Cratchit, Scrooge's nephew Fred, solicitor and philanthropist Sara Anne Wainwright, and the ghosts themselves take the witness stand to give their account of the night in question.

But the Spirit of Christmas Future breaks down under heavy questioning and confesses that Jacob Marley forced the spirits to break one of the rules of redemption: Do not use a dead body to scare someone into redemption, for the consequences could prove fatal. Judge Stanchfield Pearson gives his verdict: Jacob Marley and the Spirits of Christmas, guilty! Pearson fines the spirits 40,000 pounds apiece and terminates their redemptive duties. Rothschild desperately pleads with the judge not to terminate the spirits of Christmas. It's a death sentence. But in another staggering turn of events, Scrooge makes the spirits an offer: work every day, not just one day a year, and he'll drop the charges. The spirits agree and, to everyone's amazement, Scrooge does drop the charges. But he's keeping the money the ghosts owe him to start a fund to help the poor. Everyone stares at Scrooge. And then ... a twinkle in Scrooge's eye, a smile and giddy, joyously delirious laughter. Scrooge confesses that Jacob Marley and the Spirits of Christmas had to go to extraordinary measures to change him, so he had to go to extraordinary measures to change the Spirits of Christmas. The spirit of caring and giving should be every day, not just once a year. Scrooge then leads the stunned crowd to his house for a wondrous party.

Director Benjamin Cole is delighted to present this comedic holiday story onstage with some incredible student performers. "This script offers not-so-subtle references to Dickens' classic story with unexpected new twists and turns that our students are laughing out loud as we put the show together," Cole smiles, "it provides so many opportunities for empowering the inner clown in each of these actors." Assistant Director, Steve Smith adds, "Everyone loves the transformation of a grouch into someone with a renewed sense of joy and wonder. While you prepare for the Holiday season consider Scrooge's lessons to keep the Christmas Spirit all year round." The show runs a warm 90 minutes with one intermission and hopes to inspire a renewal of the Christmas Spirit for all audiences. Additional production staff includes Stage Management by Erica Hartmann, Lighting Design by Matt FitzGerald, and Sound and Projection Design by Melanie Chen Cole.

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep proudly delivers high-quality theatre instruction and six student theatre productions throughout the year, offering accessible and fun training for various age groups. Check out all the upcoming options on the Theatre School website: www.northcoastreptheatreschool.org.

Featured in the cast are (Nicolas Castillo, San Diego; Sophie Espinoza, San Marcos; Landon Friis, Oak Crest; Kate Goodman, Carlsbad; Kylie Mullany, Del Mar; Gaby Neira, Carmel Valley; Bronwyn Roberts, Del Mar; Eben Rosenzweig, Carlsbad; and understudies Michelle Molina-Lopez, Rancho Bernardo; and Audrey Wilkins, Carlsbad).

Performances are November 17th through 20th in the Theatre School @ North Coast Rep Studio Space 985 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. Suite D, Solana Beach 92075 with show times at 5:30pm Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and 2pm Saturday and Sunday. Ticket prices are regularly $20.00 for adults and $16.00 for seniors 65 and older, children under age 17, and active military. Please call the box office to reserve your tickets today: 858-481-1055.