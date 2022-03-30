Steinway Society â€“ The Bay Area presents Sandra Wright Shen in April

Steinway Society - The Bay Area presents Sandra Wright Shen on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 7:30pm at Valley Christian High School, 100 Skyway Drive, Ste. 110, San Jose, CA 95111.

Purchasers may choose to watch the event live, live-streamed, or the recording afterward.

Ticket Prices: $42 to $65 for live performance.

Streaming Tickets: $40 per household. Link is live for 48 hours from the time of the live concert.

Purchase Tickets: https://steinwaysociety.com/

Box Office: 408.300.5635

Email: office@steinwaysociety.com

A Bay Area treasure, international star, and Steinway Artist, Sandra Wright Shen is among Silicon Valley's most well-respected classical musicians.

Born in Taiwan, Sandra has been described as a classical "pianist of the first order." She has thrilled audiences in fourteen countries, and throughout the US as both a soloist and chamber musician. Her recordings include Rachmaninoff's Third Piano concerto, recorded live, and the Saint-Saens Carnival of the Animals.

She has received first prizes in several major piano competitions, including the International Piano Competition of France, the Hilton Head International Piano Competition, and the Taiwan National Piano Competition. She holds bachelor's and master's degrees from Peabody, and has twice been a Distinguished Visiting Professor at Furman University.

In 2017-18, Sandra was Artist in Residence with the Charleston Symphony Orchestra. She currently serves on the piano faculty of the San Francisco Conservatory Pre-College Division and the Masterworks Music Festival.

Artist's Website: http://sandrashen.com/

THE PROGRAM:

Mozart, 12 Variations on "Ah, vous dirai-je Maman", K. 265

Beethoven, 15 Variations and Fugue for Piano in E-flat major, "Eroica Variations", Op. 35

INTERMISSION

PÃ¤rt, Variations for the Healing of Arinushka, 1977

Clara Schumann, Variations on a theme by Robert Schumann, for piano in F-sharp minor, Op. 20

Barber, Excursions Op. 20, Nos. 3 & 4

Liszt, Grandes Ã©tudes de Paganini No. 6, S. 141