Steinway Society Streams Performance of Classical Pianist Rustem Hyroudinoff in July

Performances stream from July 7 at 1 pm through July 16 at midnight.

By: Jun. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Teatro San Diego Releases Casting For WEST SIDE STORY Photo 2 Teatro San Diego Releases Casting For WEST SIDE STORY
HEREVILLE, A New Jewish Musical - Takes The Stage At The Old Globe Theatre This Weekend Photo 3 HEREVILLE, A New Jewish Musical - Takes The Stage At The Old Globe Theatre This Weekend
Review: HEAD OVER HEELS at Diversionary Theatre Photo 4 Review: HEAD OVER HEELS at Diversionary Theatre

Steinway Society Streams Performance of Classical Pianist Rustem Hyroudinoff in July

Award-winning classical pianist Rustem Hayroudinoff makes his Steinway Society – The Bay Area “video” debut on Friday, July 7. The video performance was recorded exclusively for Steinway Society patrons around the world, who will be able to enjoy the concert from anywhere, at any time through Sunday July 16 (PST). Hayroudinoff was scheduled to perform in person earlier in the season but visa delays forced the cancellation of the concert. Complimentary program notes are available at www.steinwaysociety.com

Who: Steinway Society - The Bay Area presents

What: award-winning classical pianist Rustem Hayroudinoff in concert.

When: July 7 - July 16

A video performance recorded exclusively for Steinway Society patrons around the world.

Online streaming: $20 per household

Purchase Tickets: https://steinwaysociety.com/

Box Office: 408.300.5635

Email: office@steinwaysociety.com

Rustem Hayroudinoff has performed to critical acclaim in Japan, the USA, Latin America, Canada, Russia and Europe. He has recorded for Chandos, EMI and Onyx Classics. His CD of the complete Rachmaninoff Preludes was selected by Classic FM Magazine as part of its ‘Essential Rachmaninoff Collection’ together with the recordings of Arthur Rubinstein and André Previn. Hayroudinoff’s disc of the complete Rachmaninoff Études-Tableaux was hailed as a ‘benchmark recording’ and became BBC Music’s Instrumental Choice of the Month, as well as being nominated for the Best Instrumental CD of the Year. BBC Radio 3’s ‘Building a Library’ selected the disc as the finest existing version of these pieces. His CDs of the Études-Tableaux and the Dvorák Piano Concerto were compared to the celebrated recordings of Sviatoslav Richter.

A charismatic communicator, he enjoys engaging his audience in a light, yet informative rhetoric about the works he performs.

Hayroudinoff studied with Lev Naumov at the Moscow Tchaikovsky Conservatoire, with Christopher Elton at the Royal Academy of Music, and privately with Murray Perahia. He is a Professor of Piano at the Royal Academy of Music, London.

“Rustem Hayroudinoff proves himself to be a player in the great Russian virtuoso tradition.”                                                                    - Gramophone

Rustem Hayroudinoff:  Gifted Musician Radiates Stunning Artistry

Streaming: From July 7 at 1 pm through July 16 at midnight (PST)

THE PROGRAM:

C. P. E. Bach, Sonata in F-sharp Minor, Wq. 52, No. 4

       I. Allegro

      II. Poco Andante

    III. Allegro Assai

J. C. Bach, Sonata in A Major, Op.17, No. 5

      I. Allegro

     II. Presto

Chopin, Andante Spianato and Grande Polonaise Brillante, Op. 22

Rachmaninoff, Études-Tableau, from Nine Études-Tableaux, Op. 39

1.    No. 1 in C Minor

Rachmaninoff, Four Preludes, from Ten Preludes, Op. 23

1.    No. 4 in D Major;

2.    No. 5 in G Minor;

3.    No. 6 in E-flat Major;

4.    No 7 in C Minor

 



RELATED STORIES - San Diego

1
Executive Director of Poway OnStage Appointed to San Diego County Arts and Culture Commiss Photo
Executive Director of Poway OnStage Appointed to San Diego County Arts and Culture Commission

Poway OnStage has announced that its Executive Director, Sharlene O'Keefe, has been appointed to the San Diego County Arts and Culture Commission, representing District 2.

2
Photos: First Look At The World Premiere Cast Of BOTTLE SHOCK! The Musical At CCAE Theatri Photo
Photos: First Look At The World Premiere Cast Of BOTTLE SHOCK! The Musical At CCAE Theatricals

Who’s ready for a little love, fermentation, and rock ’n roll? Following up on the heels of Sunday in the Park with George and Ain’t Misbehavin’, CCAE Theatricals will present the final show in their 2022/23 Season, the world premiere of Bottle Shock! The Musical. See photos from the world premiere production!

3
Teatro San Diego Releases Casting For WEST SIDE STORY Photo
Teatro San Diego Releases Casting For WEST SIDE STORY

Teatro San Diego has announced casting for their highly anticipated production of WEST SIDE STORY. Conceived by Jerome Robbins with music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, with a book by Arthur Laurents.

4
CRSSD Festival Announces Lineup For Fall 2023 Edition Photo
CRSSD Festival Announces Lineup For Fall 2023 Edition

Over sixteen editions, CRSSD Festival has successfully created its own unique enclave for the global electronic music community in its own backyard. Fostered with the goal of connecting the best and brightest of clubland with a setting that personifies the ease and comfort of Southern California, the event remains a pillar of the international festival calendar.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions Video Video: All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards Video
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer Video
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer
View all Videos

San Diego SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# JUNETEENTH DAY OF RESTORATION
California Center for the Arts, Escondido (6/25-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Buy high quality undetectable counterfeit
Buy high quality undetectable counterfeit (11/22-12/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WHERE TO BUY PSILOCYBIN MAGIC MUSHROOM ONLINE
WHERE TO BUY PSILOCYBIN MAGIC MUSHROOM ONLINE (4/21-6/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Grace for President
Casa del Prado Theatre (6/30-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Chiquis
California Center for the Arts, Escondido (7/02-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Enjoy Your Favorite HBO Max Movies & TV Shows Without Internet Show
Breathing Storytellers (3/21-3/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute
San Diego County Fair - Del Mar Fairgrounds (6/22-6/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Musica en la Plaza: Fercho
California Center for the Arts, Escondido (6/30-6/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Head Over Heels
Diversionary Theatre (5/25-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Is It Thursday Yet?
Mandell Weiss Forum (7/11-8/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You