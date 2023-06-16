Steinway Society Streams Performance of Classical Pianist Rustem Hyroudinoff in July

Award-winning classical pianist Rustem Hayroudinoff makes his Steinway Society – The Bay Area “video” debut on Friday, July 7. The video performance was recorded exclusively for Steinway Society patrons around the world, who will be able to enjoy the concert from anywhere, at any time through Sunday July 16 (PST). Hayroudinoff was scheduled to perform in person earlier in the season but visa delays forced the cancellation of the concert. Complimentary program notes are available at www.steinwaysociety.com

Who: Steinway Society - The Bay Area presents

What: award-winning classical pianist Rustem Hayroudinoff in concert.

When: July 7 - July 16

A video performance recorded exclusively for Steinway Society patrons around the world.

Rustem Hayroudinoff has performed to critical acclaim in Japan, the USA, Latin America, Canada, Russia and Europe. He has recorded for Chandos, EMI and Onyx Classics. His CD of the complete Rachmaninoff Preludes was selected by Classic FM Magazine as part of its ‘Essential Rachmaninoff Collection’ together with the recordings of Arthur Rubinstein and André Previn. Hayroudinoff’s disc of the complete Rachmaninoff Études-Tableaux was hailed as a ‘benchmark recording’ and became BBC Music’s Instrumental Choice of the Month, as well as being nominated for the Best Instrumental CD of the Year. BBC Radio 3’s ‘Building a Library’ selected the disc as the finest existing version of these pieces. His CDs of the Études-Tableaux and the Dvorák Piano Concerto were compared to the celebrated recordings of Sviatoslav Richter.

A charismatic communicator, he enjoys engaging his audience in a light, yet informative rhetoric about the works he performs.

Hayroudinoff studied with Lev Naumov at the Moscow Tchaikovsky Conservatoire, with Christopher Elton at the Royal Academy of Music, and privately with Murray Perahia. He is a Professor of Piano at the Royal Academy of Music, London.

“Rustem Hayroudinoff proves himself to be a player in the great Russian virtuoso tradition.” - Gramophone

Rustem Hayroudinoff: Gifted Musician Radiates Stunning Artistry

Streaming: From July 7 at 1 pm through July 16 at midnight (PST)

THE PROGRAM:

C. P. E. Bach, Sonata in F-sharp Minor, Wq. 52, No. 4

I. Allegro

II. Poco Andante

III. Allegro Assai

J. C. Bach, Sonata in A Major, Op.17, No. 5

I. Allegro

II. Presto

Chopin, Andante Spianato and Grande Polonaise Brillante, Op. 22

Rachmaninoff, Études-Tableau, from Nine Études-Tableaux, Op. 39

1. No. 1 in C Minor

Rachmaninoff, Four Preludes, from Ten Preludes, Op. 23

1. No. 4 in D Major;

2. No. 5 in G Minor;

3. No. 6 in E-flat Major;

4. No 7 in C Minor