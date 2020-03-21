Spreckels Organ Concerts Move Online

The Spreckels Organ Society will sustain its mission to Preserve, Program and Promote San Diego's Spreckels Organ as a World Treasure for All People by providing weekly organ concerts exclusively online. In wholehearted support of the public health guidelines to "stay home," members of the public will not be invited to the Organ Pavilion, but should view the concerts online for as long as the public health requires it.

The first of the weekly online concerts will be posted on Sunday, March 22, at 2 p.m.

In cooperation with the San Diego Parks and Recreation Department, Civic Organist Raúl Prieto Ramírez will pre-record the concert on a weekday and the Spreckels Organ Society will post it for viewing on the following Sunday at 2pm through links at www.SpreckelsOrgan.org

The company supports public health guidelines that will slow down the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the community by preventing a quickly-occurring increase of infection cases that could collapse the healthcare system.

At the same time they also know that we are contributing to the good health of all by providing -- online -- a weekly dose of inspiration and hope through the power of high-quality music.





