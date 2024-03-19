Spotlight: TARTUFFE at North Coast Repertory Theatre

A TOUR DE FORCE OF FARCICAL STORYTELLING AND SOCIAL COMMENTARY
Molière’s TARTUFFE, acknowledged as one of the most enduring comedic masterpieces in the theatrical canon, is given an astonishingly clever translation by two-time Pulitzer Prize poet Richard Wilbur. The charlatan Tartuffe worms his way into a wealthy family causing disruption and pandemonium. This highly satiric comedy skewers religious hypocrisy, deceit, and desire. Lovers of classic theatre will not want to miss this rollicking evening of grace and fun.
Directed by Richard Baird
Translated into English verse by Richard Wilbur
NOW-APRIL 7
North Coast Rep
Solana Beach, CA
858-481-1055
This production is made possible in part by the generous support of our lead production sponsor Darlene Marcos Shiley.
