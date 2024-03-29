Spotlight: RIDE at Old Globe Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ready, set, ride! The smash-hit London musical makes its U.S. premiere. It’s 1895, and Annie Londonderry wants to discover if a woman can ride a bicycle around the world. The problem? She’s only ridden one twice!

As Annie and her unwitting secretary Martha share unbelievable adventures across four continents, they learn that no matter how far we ride, our past is always right behind us.

With a high-energy score and a wildly versatile cast, this fresh and funny show is what Theatre Weekly called “an amazing piece of theatre and a must-watch for everyone.” This production includes strong language.

Total running time: One hour and 30 minutes (one act with no intermission). Vicki and Carl Zeiger Insights Seminar: Tuesday, April 2 at 6:00 p.m. Post Show Forum: Tuesday, April 9; Wednesday, April 10; and Wednesday, April 24 (evening performance). Open-Caption Performance: Saturday, April 20 at 2:00 p.m.