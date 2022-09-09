Single Tickets To San Diego Opera's Season Are Now On Sale

Single tickets to San Diego Opera's 2022-2023 Season are now on sale beginning September 7, 2022.

The Company has also announced a new partnership with Esser Design who helped the Company strategize a new logo and graphic feel for the historic season.

The season includes the anticipated world premiere of El último sueño de Frida y Diego, the first opera by acclaimed composer Gabriela Lena Frank with a libretto by Nilo Cruz. The season also includes The Puccini Duo of Suor Angelica and Gianni Schicchi with acclaimed mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe returning for an opera first; performing the title role of Gianni Schicchi which is traditionally performed by a baritone. Another Puccini opera, Tosca, rounds out the mainstage season with the return of two San Diego Opera favorites, Greer Grimsley and Michelle Bradley. World premieres are not limited to the Civic Theatre stage however, as the Company presents Ghosts, a world premiere of three horror inspired one-act operas by local composer Nicolas Reveles. The season will close with The Falling and Rising, a new opera that explores family, service, and sacrifice inside a period of great uncertainty and features active military personnel in lead roles. All tickets are now on sale to the general public. Tickets to all San Diego Opera performances start at $25.

"Selecting the perfect illustrator for the 2022-2023 season was an important decision. Not only was Esser Design launching a new branding campaign for San Diego Opera, we were also launching their season with the world premiere of El último sueño de Frida y Diego. One of the primary goals of SDO's rebrand is to better align itself with San Diego and its culturally diverse communities, as well as reach out to new audiences. San Diego has a rapidly growing Hispanic population and with that in mind, we set out to explore illustrators who would provide that infusion of Latin culture to celebrate the new season and the world premiere," shares Pam Esser, Partner and Marketing Director at Esser Design.

"As we approach this historic season for San Diego Opera, I knew we needed someone that could create artwork and a brand as exciting, innovative and beautiful as the work I've seen on stage at San Diego Opera over the years," shares CMO Matt Graber. "After a diligent search, we decided there was no better company that Esser Design to do this historic work. Our strong early ticket sales already show us that our community is excitedly anticipating this incredible season. The work that Esser and Raul have done is only going to amplify this excitement."

San Diego Opera already has a reputation of bold visual show artwork after running a multi-year award-winning campaign from artist R. Black. The Company and Esser Design ultimately settled on Chihuahua, Mexico, based artist Raúl Urias. Raúl's style imbues a strong sense of his Mexican heritage melded with other dynamic influences: Alphonse Mucha's Art Nouveau, 60s psychedelic poster art, Austrian art deco, and legendary design icon, Milton Glaser. His rich palette amplifies SDO's vibrant, transformative, dramatic, approachable and creative brand voice.

Raúl's pieces have been part of several group exhibitions and one solo show. His work as an illustrator has led him to collaborate with different advertising and entertainment clients from all over the globe.

"I was excited by this project because it is the first time that I have worked on a project for an opera. When I researched this, I learned that there are already posters made 100 years ago for operas. I am excited to be part of that legacy and tradition," shares the artist.

The Company and Esser Design have also revealed a new logo and tagline "Every Voice Tells a Story," reinforcing San Diego Opera's mission to deliver exceptional performances and exciting, accessible programs to diverse audiences, focusing on community partnerships, and the transformative and expressive power of the human voice.