Scripps Ranch Theatre and Oceanside Theatre Company Present Nina Herzog in Concert

Scripps Ranch Theatre and Oceanside Theatre Company will present Nina Herzog in Concert, featuring Jack and Benny Lipson and Jonathan Pinson, June 20th at 7:30pm. The event will stream live on Facebook.

Chanteuse Nina Herzog (The Swan Princess, Salvage) tours a century of popular song with pianist Jack Lipson, bassist Benny Lipson, and drummer Jonathan Pinson. From Berlin to Bernstein to Bergman, this quartet examines music's perennial power to stir and unify its listeners.

RSVP to tune into the event here: https://www.facebook.com/events/694110941349599/

