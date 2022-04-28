San Jose Playhouse presents Man of La Mancha in June. Performances run June 4 through June 26. (Previews on June 2 and 3) Performances run Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30pm and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30pm.

Where: 3Below Theaters & Cafe, 288 South Second Street (corner of San Carlos Street) San Jose, CA 95113. Validated parking is available in the garage directly above the venue.

Tickets: $45 to $55. ($25 Preview Performances.) Box Office: 408.404.7711 or https://sanjoseplayhouse.org

Inspired by Miguel de Cervantes' seventeenth-century masterpiece Don Quixote, Man of La Mancha is one of the world's most successful musicals. Winner of five Tony Awards and full of laughter, love and unruly windmills, MAN OF LA MANCHA will leave you breathless with a score that includes the touching ode to romance, "Dulcinea"...the heroic "I, Don Quixote"...and the unforgettable "The Impossible Dream."

MAN OF LA MANCHA features Cervantes and his faithful servant, who channel the power of storytelling to recount the legend of wannabe knight Don Quixote and his trusty sidekick Sancho Panza embarking on a journey to restore chivalry to the world, claim his lady love, and dare to dream "The Impossible Dream." Powerful, brutal, hilarious, and heartbreaking, MAN OF LA MANCHA celebrates the perseverance of someone who refuses to relinquish his ideals or his passion.

The original 1965 Broadway production ran for 2,328 performances and won five Tony Awards including Best Musical. The musical has been revived four times on Broadway, becoming one of the most enduring works of musical theatre.

During the days of the Spanish Inquisition, failed writer and actor Miguel de Cervantes and his manservant survive as tax collectors but are soon imprisoned after being accused of crimes against the church. Facing the wrath of their fellow inmates, Cervantes must persuade the mob not to burn his prized manuscript by performing it for them...the tale of Don Quixote and Sancho Panza.

Note: Man of La Mancha is recommended for age 10 and up with awareness of mild adult themes and humor. This production contains mature themes and scenes of theatrical abuse that some patrons may find distressing. Man of La Mancha runs 2 hours 30 minutes including one 15 minute intermission.

San Jose Playhouse's 2022 inaugural season continues with three additional productions:

Xanadu July 21 - August 14

Thanks for Playing...The Game Show Show! Sept 22 - October 16

Sunday in the Park with George November 17 - December 11, 2022