San Diego Repertory Theatre to Stream World Premiere of HERSHEY FELDER: BEFORE FIDDLER - LIVE FROM FLORENCE

San Diego Repertory Theatre (San Diego REP) and Hershey Felder Presents announced today the details of Before Fiddler - Live From Florence with Hershey Felder, featuring Klezmerata Fiorentina.

Before Fiddler on the Roof, there was Sholem Aleichem and the music of the old world. This world premiere presentation will be streamed live on Sunday, February 7 at 5 PM PST, and will also be available as a recording until 11:59PM PST on February 14. Tickets are $55 per household and are available for purchase at sdrep.org or 619.544.1000.

Before the beloved musical Fiddler on the Roof, there was Sholem Aleichem and his beloved character of 'Tevye the Milkman.' Before the popularized songs, "Tradition," "If I Were a Rich Man," "Matchmaker," and more, there was music of the old world-- a music that imitated talking, laughing, weeping, and singing, where musicians didn't just make music, they spoke to you in song through Klezmer. In Florence, Italy, one of the oldest artistic centers in the world, a group of musicians have been virtuosos in Florence's world famous Maggio Musicale symphony by day, and then become the Klezmerata Fiorentina by night. With Hershey Felder as their storyteller, and their ancient European roots, Felder executes a performance by taking on the role of great writer Sholem Aleichem himself - giving us the true story of what happened before "Fiddler." Filmed on location where events actually took place, this world premiere will feature stories and characters of Sholem Aleichem with a story and music that is sure to move your soul.

Tickets are available now at sdrep.org for only $55 per household. San Diego REP is also offering a package of exclusive content, including the world premiere of Before Fiddler, an intimate lunchtime Zoom conversation with Hershey Felder, and access to the exclusive film Hershey Felder Presents: "Backstory," detailing the behind-the-scenes work that goes into creating some of Felder's most memorable characters - GERSHWIN, BERLIN and BERNSTEIN. This exclusive package is available for purchase now at sdrep.org for $180 per household.



Sholem Aleichem was a Yiddish author and playwright whose stories became the basis of the wildly popular musical, Fiddler on the Roof. When he was only 24 years old, Aleichem published his first story, Tsvey Shteyner ("Two Stones"), and eventually became a central figure in Yiddish literature by 1890. Aleichem became known as the "Jewish Mark Twain" for his similar writing styles and pen name usage.

The world premiere of Before Fiddler - Live from Florence is directed by Hershey Felder & Stefano Decarli and Felder, with associate direction by Trevor Hay. Production Design is by Hershey Felder. Film production and live editing is by the DeCarli Live film company. Live broadcast and Sound Design Production are by Erik Carstensen. Line Producer is Annette Nixon. Production and Broadcast Development is by Meghan Maiya. Costumes and Hair are by Marzia Sarti & Isabelle Gerbe. Scenic Construction is directed by Pierre Gerbe. Featuring special guests Klezmerata Fiorentina.

For tickets and more information on how to view Before Fiddler - Live from Florence, visit sdrep.org.