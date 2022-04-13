San Diego Repertory Theatre Announces Cast and Creative Team for IN EVERY GENERATION

San Diego Repertory Theatre announced the cast and creative team for their upcoming premiere of In Every Generation by Ali Viterbi, directed by Todd Salovey and Emily Moler. The production will run May 26 - June 19 in San Diego REP's Lyceum Space, with previews running May 26 - 31 and press opening on Wednesday, June 1 at 7pm. The play is one of the cornerstone events of San Diego REP's JFEST, the 29th Annual Lipinsky Family San Diego Jewish Arts Festival.

In Every Generation follows one family over four millennia. The Levi-Katz family celebrates Passover again and again-1416 BCE, 1954, 2019 and 2050 to be exact. While the time, location, and language changes, the traditions stay the same. Over matzah ball soup and (vegan) brisket, this close-knit clan contends with questions of race, religion, and intergenerational trauma. The present echoes the past-and the past the present-as the family repeatedly reenacts the exodus from Egypt, each time asking themselves: must we define ourselves through trauma? Will we ever be free? And why is this night different from all other nights?

The highly-anticipated world premiere of this enthralling and touching family saga is not to be missed. Written by San Diegan Ali Viterbi, In Every Generation has already won five awards ahead of its fully-staged premiere, including the National Jewish Playwriting Contest (winner, 2019) and two Kennedy Center Awards (2nd place, 2020), Edgerton Foundation New Play Award (winner, 2022) and the O'Neill National Playwrights Conference (semi-finalist, 2019).

Playwright Ali Viterbi is a San Diego native currently living in New York who has been involved with San Diego Repertory Theatre since she was a teen. Viterbi shared "For two years, we haven't been able to gather in community. For two years, we weren't able to see our loved ones or uphold our rituals and traditions. So much has been lost. I think we value gathering differently now. We value our loved ones differently. So I couldn't be more excited, after two years away from theater and tradition and community, to gather with San Diego audiences to partake in the Levi-Katz family's traditions. San Diego is my home, and the San Diego REP is my artistic home. I grew up at this theater, so it's remarkable to be able to bring this play about home and community home to my community."

Associate Artistic Director of San Diego Repertory Theatre and Co-Director of the production, Todd Salovey shared "San Diego REP has celebrated the blossoming of this beautiful play since its very first draft. Ali blends the contemporary and timeless and has an absolutely unique voice. Audiences across cultures will relate to the love, humor, and struggles of four generations of the Levi-Katz family!"

San Diego Repertory Theatre's cast for In Every Generation is as follows.

Paola Levi Judith Scarpone

Valeria Levi Lisa Robins

Yael Katz Rebecca Futterman

Davide Levi Ron Orbach

Dev Katz Sabrina Liu