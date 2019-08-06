San Diego Rep Announces Hiring Of New Development Director

San Diego Repertory Theatre (San Diego REP) Managing Director Larry Alldredge announced today the hiring of Lindsay Hartmann to serve as the downtown theatre's new Development Director. Hartmann, who was chosen from a group of highly competitive candidates in a nationwide search, brings more than a decade of fundraising experience to the position.

"I'm excited for REP donors and supporters to meet Lindsay," says Alldredge. "She has a world-class ability to create meaningful relationships with donors and we have every confidence she will succeed at connecting donors to The REP's mission."

Hartmann's experience ranges from small arts non-profits and health and human services to large, complex higher education institutions. In her 13-year career, she has a proven track record of success, including over 1,000 face-to-face donor visits, establishing baselines and tracking metrics, creating a culture of philanthropy and generating year-over-year growth in dollars raised from multiple revenue sources. Hartmann takes pride in educating colleagues on the importance of fundraising, getting teammates involved in the fundraising process and encouraging every member of a team to donate to the organization.

Bolstering her breadth of work experience is Hartmann's formal education, certification and volunteer service. She earned her bachelor's degree in public relations and advertising and her master's degree in organizational leadership. In 2012, she earned her Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE) certificate and was elected a member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals international foundation board.

San Diego Repertory Theatre (San Diego REP) produces intimate, provocative and inclusive theatre. Founded in 1976, San Diego Repertory Theatre is downtown San Diego's resident theatre, promoting an interconnected community through vivid works that nourish progressive political and social values and celebrates the multiple voices of our region. The company produces and hosts over 550 events and performances year-round on its three stages at the Lyceum Theatre. Since moving to the Lyceum, The REP has produced 54 main stage productions by Latino playwrights, and more than 45 world premieres. The company has received more than 200 awards for artistic excellence from the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle, Patté Theatre Awards, NAACP, Backstage West, Dramalogue and StageSceneLA. In 2005, the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle presented The REP with the Craig Noel Award "For 30 Years of Artistic Dedication to Downtown and Diversity." San Diego Repertory Theatre feeds the curious soul. To learn more about San Diego Repertory Theatre, to purchase tickets, or make a donation, visit sdrep.org. Join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter (@SanDiegoREP).





