San Diego Junior Theatre Presents THE JUNGLE BOOK in March

San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation's longest-running youth theatre program, presents The Jungle Book, the third show of its 74th Season!

Mowgli is rambunctious and curious, scrappy and silly. Sound like a kid you know? This new adaptation of the beloved Rudyard Kipling story will keep you perched on the edge of your seat as young Mowgli comes face-to-face with sneaky monkeys, noisy vultures and his mortal enemy, the tiger Shere Khan. Growing up in the dangerous Indian Jungle, Mowgli learns to respect his environment and the wisdom of the animals.

The Jungle Book will be directed by Wilfred Paloma, who has worked with Junior Theatre as a teaching artist, director and choreographer. His most recent project with JT was directing and choreographing School of Rock. In addition to his work with San Diego Junior Theatre, Wilfred is a Professor of Theatre Arts at Grossmont College.

Junior Theatre is very excited to engage with tabla artist and percussionist Miles Shrewsbury III, who is composing original music for the production using Indian instruments. Miles is a disciple of Sri Abhiman Kaushal and Pandit Nandkumar Bhatlouande of Hyderabad, India, is trained in the Farukhabad Gharana of his teachers and is a respected performer of its rich, aesthetic repertoire through his years of dedicated study and practice. Miles has performed all over the world in prestigious venues such as the Symphony Space (New York City), Smithsonian Museum (Washington D.C.), Tokyo Museum of Modern Art (Tokyo, Japan), Royal Horticultural Hall (London, England) and St. Paul Cathedral (New York City).

The Jungle Book will run from March 4 to 20, 2022, with an ASL-interpreted performance on Saturday, March 19 at 2pm. Recommended for all ages!

Junior Theatre also runs a popular student matinee program with two weekday morning shows for The Jungle Book on March 9 and 15 at 10AM. Discounted tickets are available to San Diego area school groups as a way to introduce children to theatre and the importance of the arts. For more information on booking a student matinee, school administrators and teachers can email anthony@juniortheatre.com or call 619-239-8355.

Junior Theatre is currently requiring patrons (adults and children over 12) to provide proof of vaccination or negative PCR COVID test result, taken within 72 hours of the performance, in order to attend. Face coverings are required of all patrons while inside the Casa del Prado Theater. Patrons are asked to check https://juniortheatre.com/covid-19-safety/ for full details and any policy updates prior to attending a performance.