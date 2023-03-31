San Diego Junior Theatre Presents MATILDA THE MUSICAL

San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation's longest-running youth theatre program, continues its 75th Anniversary Season with the hit musical Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical!

Matilda is the heartwarming story of a young girl who possesses extraordinary intelligence, a wild imagination and a strong will to change her fate. The story follows Matilda's journey as she faces challenges and overcomes them with her wit and determination. Featuring iconic characters, such as the hilarious and villainous Miss Trunchbull, catchy songs, fun choreography and biting humor, Matilda celebrates the power of books, education and the magic of childhood in a fun and uplifting way that is guaranteed to captivate and inspire audiences of all ages.

Junior Theatre's Education Director, Elissa Russell and Interim Artistic Director, Shawn Foote join together to direct this visually stunning and emotionally impactful theatrical experience. Eliza Vedar (JT's SpongeBob Musical) returns to music direct the show and Ricardo Valenzuela (JT's Head Over Heels and more) is back to provide his usual high-energy, clever choreography.

Matilda The Musical will run Fridays at 7pm and Saturday and Sundays at 2pm from April 28 to May 14, 2023. The whole family will be amazed, entertained and moved by this sure-to-be future-beloved classic of a musical!

Thanks to a generous contribution from The Conrad Prebys Foundation, Junior Theatre continues to provide an ASL-interpreted performance for each production. For this production, the ASL-interpreted performance will be Saturday, May 13 at 2pm. For optimal seating, members of the Deaf community can reach out directly to the box office at boxoffice@juniortheatre.com.