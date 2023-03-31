Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

San Diego Junior Theatre Presents MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Matilda The Musical will run Fridays at 7pm and Saturday and Sundays at 2pm from April 28 to May 14, 2023.

Mar. 31, 2023  
San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation's longest-running youth theatre program, continues its 75th Anniversary Season with the hit musical Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical!

Matilda is the heartwarming story of a young girl who possesses extraordinary intelligence, a wild imagination and a strong will to change her fate. The story follows Matilda's journey as she faces challenges and overcomes them with her wit and determination. Featuring iconic characters, such as the hilarious and villainous Miss Trunchbull, catchy songs, fun choreography and biting humor, Matilda celebrates the power of books, education and the magic of childhood in a fun and uplifting way that is guaranteed to captivate and inspire audiences of all ages.

Junior Theatre's Education Director, Elissa Russell and Interim Artistic Director, Shawn Foote join together to direct this visually stunning and emotionally impactful theatrical experience. Eliza Vedar (JT's SpongeBob Musical) returns to music direct the show and Ricardo Valenzuela (JT's Head Over Heels and more) is back to provide his usual high-energy, clever choreography.

Matilda The Musical will run Fridays at 7pm and Saturday and Sundays at 2pm from April 28 to May 14, 2023. The whole family will be amazed, entertained and moved by this sure-to-be future-beloved classic of a musical!

Thanks to a generous contribution from The Conrad Prebys Foundation, Junior Theatre continues to provide an ASL-interpreted performance for each production. For this production, the ASL-interpreted performance will be Saturday, May 13 at 2pm. For optimal seating, members of the Deaf community can reach out directly to the box office at boxoffice@juniortheatre.com.




“On a clear day,” is the opening and closing of NEAT by Charlene Woodard, as she recounts her coming of age in 1960s and 70s America and her relationship with her disabled aunt. A co-production of the Loud Fridge Theatre Group and Scripps Ranch Theatre, this play is beautifully performed and directed and is playing at Scrips Ranch Theatre through April 16th.
Symphony San Jose will present Disney and Pixar’s Coco in Concert featuring a screening of the complete film with Oscar® and Grammy®-winning composer Michael Giacchino’s musical score performed live to the film. The concert will be led by conductor Susie Seiter.  
San Diego's newest alternative and indie-pop curator, Tight Knit, has announced Bleached Festival, a new festival in partnership with FNGRS CRSSD.
The new musical adaption of THE OUTSIDERS at the La Jolla Playhouse brings all of the restless energy and the building tensions of the novel, written by S.E.Hinton to the stage with dynamic performances and choreography. Extended through April 9th  at the La Jolla Playhouse, see this show before it’s gone!

March 29, 2023

Symphony San Jose will present Disney and Pixar’s Coco in Concert featuring a screening of the complete film with Oscar® and Grammy®-winning composer Michael Giacchino’s musical score performed live to the film. The concert will be led by conductor Susie Seiter.  
March 28, 2023

San Diego's newest alternative and indie-pop curator, Tight Knit, has announced Bleached Festival, a new festival in partnership with FNGRS CRSSD.
March 27, 2023

Something's afoul on the private golf course at Merlinville-Sur- Mer - namely the body of Hercule Poirot's newest client. Acclaimed playwright Steven Dietz brings the famed Belgian detective to life to solve one of Agatha Christie's most intricate whodunits.
March 24, 2023

La Jolla Playhouse has announced complete programming for its 2023 Without Walls (WOW) Festival of immersive and site-inspired work.
March 24, 2023

Write Out Loud - an organization founded in 2007 with a commitment to inspire, challenge and entertain by reading short stories aloud for a live audience to continue their 16th Season of Story Concerts with SCI-FI What Else Might There Be? on Monday, April 10th at the Old Town Theatre.
