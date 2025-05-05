San Diego International Fringe Festival Opens This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Prepare for 11 days of boundary-pushing, genre-defying, and unforgettable performances! The San Diego International Fringe Festival (SDIFF) is back May 15–25, 2025, bringing artists from around the world together to ignite stages across San Diego—and beyond.

With over 230 performances across eight venues, and more than 48 artists and performance groups from countries including Australia, the UK, Mexico, and across the United States, SDIFF 2025 promises to be our most eclectic and electrifying festival yet. From raw solo shows and cutting-edge multimedia theater to family-friendly fun and immersive international offerings, this is art that challenges, connects, and inspires.

Festival Highlights

SDSU: Emerging Filmmakers Showcase

May 13–15, 7:30 PM | SDSU School of Theatre, Television and Film, Main Stage

Discover the next wave of visionary filmmakers—no Fringe Tag required!

Family Fringe

May 17, 18, 24, 25 | 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Four days of fun for all ages! Join us for interactive performances, playful storytelling, and hands-on creativity for young Fringers and their grown-ups. Check our website for locations and details.-Free event.

Fringe for Good: Orphanage Food Drive

Help support Eunime Orphanage in Tijuana by bringing non-perishable items to any of our venues. Together, we Fringe—and we give back.

Baja/Bi-National Program

May 23, 4:00 – 8:00 PM | Teatro Valentina, Pasaje Rodríguez, Tijuana

Fostering cross-border artistic exchange by bringing live performances to audiences in both San Diego and Tijuana, creating a truly international collaboration of creative expression.

Tickets & Passes

SDIFF is 100% artist-driven—all ticket sales go directly to the performers.

Individual Tickets: $13

3-Show Pass: $35

5-Show Pass: $55

10-Show Pass: $104

Fringe Tag: $7 (One-Time Only)

Required for entry to all ticketed events and available at all festival venues. Your Fringe Tag supports the festival and keeps bold, independent art thriving in San Diego.

Whether you're a seasoned Fringer or curious newcomer, SDIFF invites you to explore the unexpected and celebrate performance that dares to be different.

Comments