San Diego Favorites Celebrate The Music Of 1969 in HELLO GOODBYE: 1969 FROM ABBEY ROAD TO LED ZEPPELIN

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think back to the music of 1969? Perhaps it's Woodstock, the rock festival that still defines the very concept of the rock festival. Or maybe it's one of the year's many great albums: The Who's Tommy, Jefferson Airplane's Volunteers, The Band's self-titled, Blind Faith's debut, Led Zeppelin I and II and more. The Beatles played their final concert on a London roof, and Cream said "goodbye."



Poway OnStage favorites, Back to the Garden (Beatles: Alone/Together, Sounds of the Laurel Canyon, Monterey '67 Revisited) enjoy a faithful following because of their authentic renditions of iconic songs and musical periods. More than a concert, each production is a carefully crafted celebration, and Hello Goodbye: 1969 from Abbey Road to Led Zeppelin, promises no less. It takes place on the Poway stage on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 8 p.m.

In 1969 America said "hello" to amazing debuts from Led Zeppelin, Santana and Crosby, Stills & Nash, and Neil Young released his solo LP. Creedence Clearwater Revival enjoyed three albums in the top 10, and the Rolling Stones were on a roll. Mid-August unleashed Woodstock, which left its indelible mark on American music. Unbeknownst to most, The Beatles were beginning to say "goodbye," but that wasn't obvious when they released Abbey Road in September.

Bands and artists from both America and across the Atlantic turned out some of their most memorable work in this era. Talk about prolific: Creedence Clearwater Revival, a band that had just made its name known the year before, landed no less than the aforementioned three albums in the top 10 in 1969: Bayou Country, the #1 Green River and Willy and the Poor Boys. The Stones were on a roll, following up the previous year's brilliant Beggars Banquet with the equally superb Let it Bleed-while saying goodbye to one member and adding a new one. The Band released it's legendary "brown album" filled with Americana imagery. The Beatles were beginning to wind down, but we didn't know that at the time. The release of Abbey Road seemed to signal they were simply evolving. Again.

Back to the Garden: Rejecting the label as a tribute band, Back to the Garden focuses on taking audiences back in time with iconic songs, great performers and the stories and context that make those songs resonate today.

In their words, "History can be rewritten, but a song is forever." Their "story-concerts," hosted by Robert John Hughes of San Diego's beloved KPRi radio station, often become sing-alongs, set to the sounds of the free-love era. Back to the Garden band members include Jim Soldi, Marc Intravaia, Rick Nash, Larry Grano, and Sharon Whyte. As session and live players, they have backed artists as diverse as Johnny Cash, Chuck Berry, Kenny Loggins, America, Kim Carnes, Juice Newton, Chaka Khan, Art Neville, BJ Thomas, The Everly Brothers, and many more. The band recently backed famed Buffalo Springfield and Poco musician, Richie Furay, for what was planned to be his farewell concert in New Jersey last November. Now, Furay is planning more concerts with BTTG in the future.

Journalist, broadcaster, musician, author, record producer. During his ownership at San Diego FM station, 102.1 KPRI, Robert interviewed hundreds of musical artists including Sting, Adele, Don Henley & Glenn Frey (Eagles), Bonnie Raitt, B.B. King, Roger McGuinn (Byrds), and Peter Gabriel. As a record producer and member of the Grammy Academy, Robert created the five disk KPRI Live Tracks CD series that offered over 130 live performances recorded in his home studio and at KPRI studios and events. Today, he serves as collaborator, writer, host & narrator for Back to the Garden's popular StoryConcerts.

