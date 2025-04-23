San Diego Civic Theatre Will Get $7.5 Million Renovation

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



San Diego Theatres has announced a $7.5 million renovation project for the San Diego Civic Theatre in advance of its 60th Diamond Anniversary celebration this fall. The upgrades are scheduled to be completed by late September, with work occurring between ongoing performances.

“Enhancing the guest experience for those attending events at the Civic Theatre is a top priority,” said Carol Wallace, president and CEO of San Diego Theatres. The organization manages both the Civic Theatre and the historic Balboa Theatre.

The planned improvements include major interior upgrades inspired by San Diego’s coastline, with a new palette of colors across lobby walls, columns, and flooring. The redesign is led by Tucker Sadler Architects and IGroup Design, with Civic Communities overseeing project management.

Funding for the project is sourced from a ticket fee applied to Civic Theatre events. “We are polishing the diamond so to speak,” said Board Chair Joseph Martinez. “Bringing it into a new era, and ensuring the theatre is something all San Diegans can be proud to have represent our city.”

Upon entering the ground floor, patrons will encounter a new terrazzo floor depicting ocean blues meeting sandy tones. New carpeting featuring coastal tidal pool-inspired colors will also be installed throughout the venue.

Work began in March in the upper balcony lobby areas and will pause on performance days. It is expected to resume in June and conclude by mid-September.

Additional improvements include European-style privacy stalls in lobby restrooms, new paint and wall coverings, and upgraded dressing rooms for performers.

In 2024, San Diego Theatres made enhancements to the Civic Plaza outside the venue, including landscaping and a mobile concession station. Plans for further outdoor updates will be announced in the coming months.

The public will be invited to a 60th Anniversary Open House in late September to tour the updated theatre, enjoy live music, and participate in activities. A special ticketed event will also be announced.

The Civic Theatre will continue to host touring productions such as Les Misérables and The Notebook, along with the San Diego Opera’s 2025-2026 season.

