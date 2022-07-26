SINGIN' IN THE RAIN, THE FERRYMAN, And More Announced for New Village Arts 21st Season

New Village Arts, North County's cultural hub has announced its 21st Season of programming, and the first in the newly renamed Conrad Prebys Theatre at the Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center.

The season features two regional premieres, a return to an original holiday musical commissioned by NVA, and a popular movie musical. Kristianne Kurner, Founder and Executive Artistic Director calls this "the most ambitious season in our history. With the renovation of our Carlsbad Village home and the renaming of our building and theatre, we knew it was important to include some statement plays this season."

"This 21st season of professional theatre is all about CHANGE. In each of our shows, the characters are confronting times of change in their lives. They have to make the choice between keeping things the way they have always been or stepping out into the unknown to make a different life. The results are thrilling," says Kurner.

The newly renovated and renamed Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center will re-open December 3rd with the return of 1222 OCEANFRONT: A BLACK FAMILY CHRISTMAS, written by Ms. Hurston with original songs from Milena (Sellers) Phillips and created by Hurston, Phillips, Frankie Alicea-Ford and Kevin "Blax" Burroughs. Acclaimed San Diego-based director Jacole Kitchen will be leading the team through this joyous holiday show that the Union Tribune named one of the "best plays of 2021" in San Diego.

Next up is Jez Butterworth's 2019 Tony Award-winner THE FERRYMAN. New Village Arts is the first theatre company outside of London and New York to be granted the rights to produce this epic thriller that takes place during The Troubles in Northern Ireland in 1981. With a cast of 21 actors, live animals onstage, and much more, this play promises to invade NVA's intimate theatre space and have the audience feeling very much a part of the Carney family. NVA's Founder and Executive Artistic Director Kristianne Kurner will direct with an Opening Night of February 4, 2023.

Following THE FERRYMAN is the two-person show THE ROOMMATE written by Jen Silverman. This regional premiere will be directed by Samantha Ginn and features Milena (Sellers) Phillips and Kim Strassburger. A dark comedy, THE ROOMMATE explores the search for connection at times when life is constantly changing.

The 21st Season will conclude with SINGIN' IN THE RAIN, directed by NVA's former Director of Connectivity AJ Knox. This beloved movie musical will be re-created in the style that NVA has become known for - creating intimate versions of large-scale musicals that focus on the storytelling and talents of the performers. The score includes such popular numbers as "Make 'Em Laugh" and "Good Mornin'" in addition to the title song.

This inaugural season in the newly renamed Conrad Prebys Theatre is sponsored by the Conrad Prebys Foundation.

Season Passes go on sale on August 1, 2022 and single tickets for 1222 OCEANFRONT: A BLACK FAMILY CHRISTMAS will be released for sale on September 1, 2022. More information can be found on the New Village Arts website at www.newvillagearts.org.

SEASON 21 AT NEW VILLAGE ARTS

1222 Oceanfront, A Black Family Christmas

Return of World Premiere Holiday Musical

Previews Dec 1 & 2, 2022

Runs Dec 3 - Dec 24, 2022

Directed by Jacole Kitchen

Written by Dea Hurston

Original Music by Milena (Sellers) Phillips

Created by Frankie Alicea-Ford, Kevin "Blax" Burroughs, Dea Hurston & Milena (Sellers) Phillips

Dorothy Black invites you back to Christmas Eve at 1222 Oceanfront! The festive evening features all of the Black family's traditions including an abundance of delicious food, dancing, skits and the singing of new, original holiday songs mixed with re-imagined carols. And lots of love, because it's family. The evening may also include a bit of drama, because, well, it's family. But seriously, how much drama can there be on Christmas Eve? NVA is proud to return to 1222 Oceanfront with a production the Union Tribune named one of the best of 2021.



The Ferryman

Regional Premiere

Previews Jan 27 - Feb 3, 2023

Runs Feb 4 - March 5, 2023

Directed by Kristianne Kurner

Written by Jez Butterworth

Armagh, 1981. The Carney farmhouse in Northern Ireland is a hive of activity with preparations for the annual harvest. A day of hard work on the land and a traditional night of feasting and celebrations lie ahead. But this year they will be interrupted by a visitor. Winner of the 2019 Tony Award and universally acknowledged as one of the greatest plays of the modern era, NVA will be presenting the US premiere outside of Broadway.

The Roommate

Regional Premiere

Previews March 24 - 31, 2023

Runs April 1 - 23, 2023

Directed by Samantha Ginn

Written by Jen Silverman

Featuring Milena (Sellers) Phillips* and Kim Strassburger

THE ODD COUPLE meets BREAKING BAD in this wickedly funny comedy. With a recent divorce and her son living across the country, Sharon posts a listing for a roommate to fill the empty space of her Iowa home. Enter Robyn, a fascinating woman who needs a place to hide and the chance to start over. When Sharon begins to uncover Robyn's secrets, she taps into a deep-seated desire to abandon her comfort zone and live a life of danger and adventure. THE ROOMMATE cleverly navigates the rocky roads of change and hilariously examines what happens when the wheels come off.

Singin' in the Rain

Classic Musical Comedy

Previews May 12 - 19, 2023

Runs May 20 - July 2, 2023

Directed by AJ Knox

Written by Betty Comden, Adolph Green, Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed

The "Greatest Movie Musical of All Time" is faithfully and lovingly adapted by Broadway legends Betty Comden and Adolph Green from their original award-winning screenplay in SINGIN' IN THE RAIN. Movies are transitioning from silent films into 'talkies' and everyone is having trouble adapting, especially Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont. Luckily Kathy Seldon and Cosmo Brown come along to lead the way. Each unforgettable scene, song and dance is accounted for, including the show-stopping title number. In true NVA fashion, our production will offer a wholly unique take on this beloved musical comedy.

Showtimes: Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday Matinees/Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. Please visit www.newvillagearts.org for exact dates and showtimes.

Tickets: Season Passes $106 - $208, Single Tickets $25 - $57, with discounts available for Seniors, Students, and Active Military. Tickets can be purchased online at www.newvillagearts.org, or via phone at 760.433.3245.