SDSU's TWELFTH NIGHT is Shakespeare with a 1980s Retro Remix

The San Diego State University School of Theatre, Television and Film presents William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, directed by Dani Bedau, on SDSU’s Prebys Stage.

Performances run Wednesday, December 3, through Saturday, December 6, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, December 7, at 2 p.m.

In this vibrant 1980s reimagining of Twelfth Night, Shakespeare expert and professor Dani Bedau directs the joyfully nostalgic production for the seventh time in her career — and the first time in SDSU’s Main Stage season.

"When I do any play at this stage in my life, I am looking for what is gonna make it joyful," Bedau said.

Set in a sun-soaked Southern California beach town, this Twelfth Night is filled with neon costumes and rollerskates, with 1980s songs setting the scene. "Music is always the primary focus — this is how I find my way into the play."

In collaboration with resident sound designer Paul Peterson, Bedau brings their shared experience of being kids of the 80s to the sound design with hits like "Don’t Dream it’s Over" by Crowded House and "Babe" by Styx, making it personal and nostalgic.

Twelfth Night is well known for its trickery around the female character Viola, disguising herself as the male Cesario, bringing her closer to her love, and giving audiences an opportunity to open new conversations about gender and identity.

"Gender was really different in the 80s than it is now,” Bedau said. “Rehearsals have become a space to consider what it means to live authentically, both in the 80s and today."

By connecting Shakespeare’s themes of disguise and self-discovery to the cultural limitations of the 1980s, this production invites the cast to explore how identity is performed, expressed, and understood across time, bringing both the play and its questions of authenticity vividly to life.

Bedau hopes both the audience and performers can use this experience to take ownership of Shakespearean text. She understands that Shakespeare’s language can be intimidating, as she herself had to revisit it to fall in love with it.

"My hope is that audiences can come away from this show embracing the beauty of the text and the joy of it performed with this exceptional cast of students," she said.

The cast includes Kassidy Quiambao (Viola/Cesario), Rebecca Murillo (Olivia), Sarah Anderson (Maria), Wren Leesonne (Sir Toby Belch), Lucien Escarguel (Sir Andrew Aguecheek), Ryan Robbins (Malvolio), Nitalia Wilson (Fool), Ava Manly (Fabian), Ryan Yerger (Orsino), Arianna Bedrosian (Valentine/Officer/Understudy for Viola), Charlotte Bridant (Curio/Officer/Understudy for Orsino), Bucky Delgado (Sebastian), Jacob Hurst (Antonio), Jaysten Merced-Ares (Sea Captain/Priest), Valerie Sanchez (Attendant/Understudy for Olivia/Maria), Callen Kraus (Attendant/Understudy for Sir Andrew/Sebastian/Curio), Emily Campos (Attendant/Understudy for Toby/Antonio/Sea Captain), and Maddox Ross (Attendant/Understudy Malvolio/Feste/Fabian/Valentine).

Amelia Simpson is the assistant director, and Shelley Orr is the dramaturgy advisor.

The rest of the crew includes Hannah Vela (technical director), Phineas Rassmussen (assistant technical director), Brian McVicker (technical direction advisor), Teri Tavares (costume shop manager), Peter Herman (costume/makeup technician), Kat Makarushka (electrics shop manager), Tiffany Arita (head electrician), Ben Avery-Wipf (assistant head electrician), Jaylyn Lopez (assistant head electrician), Aden Carlson (assistant head electrician), Vivian Schroeder (assistant head electrician), Kristen Flores (head of props & paints), Kasey Schmidt (stage manager), Andrew Cussen (assistant stage manager), Kye Vincent-Philpot (assistant stage manager), Laura Zingle (stage management advisor), and TaiReikca L.A. (production manager.