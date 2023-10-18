Review: THE LA JOLLA MUSIC SOCIETY PRESENTS AN ALL-STAR TRIO at The Conrad

Violinist Lisa Batiashvili, Cellist Gautier Capuçon, and Pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet Excel

By: Oct. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 1 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
The Old Globe Cast And Creative Team Of DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! Photo 2 The Old Globe Cast And Creative Team Of DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS!
May Pang, John Lennon's Lover During His 'Lost Weekend' Era Will Showcase Candid Photos Of Photo 3 May Pang, John Lennon's Lover During His 'Lost Weekend' Era Will Showcase Candid Photos Of Lennon In La Jolla
Review: THE ADDAMS FAMILY at San Diego Musical Theatre Photo 4 Review: THE ADDAMS FAMILY at San Diego Musical Theatre

Review: THE LA JOLLA MUSIC SOCIETY PRESENTS AN ALL-STAR TRIO at The Conrad

Any superstitious concern that a Friday the 13th concert might turn out badly had disappeared by the time the audience rose to demand an encore from the all-star trio of pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet, violinist Lisa Batiashvili and cellist Gautier Capuçon. It had been an exceptional chamber music performance. Given the musicians’s’ resumes you might think that was a sure thing. Most in the audience probably did, and the concert sold out early. But the large egos of some major artists who solo in front of the world’s greatest orchestras can be difficult to throttle back for the cooperation needed in a small chamber group. There was little doubt that each of these three artists would play at a high level of artistry, less certainty they would be listening to each other to ensure the beauty of the ensemble.

The three works on the program ran the gamut of emotions while encapsulating three centuries of music. Haydn completed the 44th of his 45 piano trios near the end of the 18th century. It uses the forms and harmonic conventions of the Classical era to enrich easily appreciated melodies. The first movement is a cheerful delight, the second a moment of somber reflection. The finale returns to Haydn’s more frequent buoyant optimism.

Haydn described his piano trios as sonatas for piano with violin and cello accompaniment, and Thibaudet demonstrated appropriately forceful leadership along with admirable technique. His crystalline bubbling liquid runs were a special delight. It became more evident that the three musicians were equal partners, and indeed listening to each other, as they gave a stunning performance of the beautiful melodies, lush textures

Review: THE LA JOLLA MUSIC SOCIETY PRESENTS AN ALL-STAR TRIO at The Conrad
Gautier Capuçon (Nikos Aliagass)

and more diverse emotions of Ravel’s piano trio. Tempos and dynamics maximized the impact of one of the most beautiful and effective of the composer’s compositions. His 20th Century piece was a perfect vehicle for the performer’s ravishing string sounds and the interplay of three superb musicians.

Mendelssohn’s second piano trio, written late in the 19th Century, was the last on the program. The performance offered more of the same luxurious tone and precise articulation that went before. Mendelssohn consistently demonstrates some of the best elements of the Romantic era. The first two movements include drama, warm melodies, stormy interludes and harmonies unfamiliar to the Classical era. The third has the energetic skittering strings of the composer’s memorable Midsummer Night’s Dream Overture  and Italian Symphony. The meaty texture of the final movement, especially in a performance of this strength, seems to include two or three extra instruments, and its ending had many leaping from their seats to applaud. After three curtain calls, the trio relented and returned for a delicious nightcap, the final movement of Dvorak’s "Dumky" Piano Trio. Its infectious Slavic melodies and rhythms completed an outstanding concert.

Topmost photo of Violinist Lisa Batiashvili by Chris Singer.

See the La Jolla Music Society's Click Here for season schedule and ticket information.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - San Diego

1
Write Out Loud Performs POE AND COMPANY This Month Photo
Write Out Loud Performs POE AND COMPANY This Month

WRITE OUT LOUD will present “Poe and Company”, an evening with Mr. Poe and literature of the macabre at the Villa Montezuma Museum in Sherman Heights.

2
Interview: Megan Carmitchel, Michael Cusimano, and Frankie Errington Bring THE TURN OF THE Photo
Interview: Megan Carmitchel, Michael Cusimano, and Frankie Errington Bring THE TURN OF THE SCREW to Chalk Circle Collective

Interview with Megan Carmitchel, Michael Cusimano, and Frankie Errington from Chalk Circle Collective, a new theatre company looking to bring a new approach to working on theatre with a collaborative and artists-first mission.  They talk about launching this new endeavor with their production of THE TURN OF THE SCREW, playing through October 29th.

3
North Coast Repertory Theatre to Present ROCKET CITY This Month Photo
North Coast Repertory Theatre to Present ROCKET CITY This Month

North Coast Repertory Theatre will present a staged reading of Rocket City by Mark Saltzman, directed by David Ellenstein, on October 23, 2023 at 7:30pm.

4
Review: THE TURN OF THE SCREW at Chalk Circle Collective Photo
Review: THE TURN OF THE SCREW at Chalk Circle Collective

Chalk Circle Collective brings the classic gothic horror story TURN OF THE SCREW to life through October 29th at the black box theatre at Diversionary Theatre. This atmospheric two-person production provides excellent performances, along with some inventive choices to a show that is perfectly suited for the late October weeks before Halloween.  

From This Author - Ron Bierman

Ron Bierman has performed on saxophone and flute in several college and other orchestras. He graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology where his studies included music theory as taught ... Ron Bierman">(read more about this author)

Review: THE GIPSY KINGS at The San Diego Symphony's Rady ShellReview: THE GIPSY KINGS at The San Diego Symphony's Rady Shell
Review: THE LA JOLLA MUSIC SOCIETY'S FANTASTIC TALES at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts CenterReview: THE LA JOLLA MUSIC SOCIETY'S FANTASTIC TALES at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center
Review: THE LA JOLLA MUSIC SOCIETY'S SUMMERFEST OPENING at The Baker-Baum Concert HallReview: THE LA JOLLA MUSIC SOCIETY'S SUMMERFEST OPENING at The Baker-Baum Concert Hall
Review: The San Diego Symphony Opens Summer Season at San Diego's Rady ShellReview: The San Diego Symphony Opens Summer Season at San Diego's Rady Shell

Videos

First Look at THE ADDAMS FAMILY at San Diego Musical Theatre Video
First Look at THE ADDAMS FAMILY at San Diego Musical Theatre
Nick Fradiani Performs 'I Am... I Said' From A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Nick Fradiani Performs 'I Am... I Said' From A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Watch Billy Porter & Kelly Clarkson Sing 'Stronger' Video
Watch Billy Porter & Kelly Clarkson Sing 'Stronger'
View all Videos

San Diego SHOWS
Doubt: A Parable in San Diego Doubt: A Parable
New Village Arts (9/22-10/22)
Mamma Mia! in San Diego Mamma Mia!
Civic Theatre- San Diego (11/07-11/12)
Man and Moon in San Diego Man and Moon
MOXIE Theatre (11/05-12/03)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in San Diego Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
McCallum Theatre for the Performing Arts (3/29-3/31)
Defending Liberty in San Diego Defending Liberty
North Coast Repertory Theatre (11/06-11/07)
Deathtrap in San Diego Deathtrap
Lamplighters Theatre (10/13-11/05)PHOTOS
LAST BLASTS! in San Diego LAST BLASTS!
All Souls Episcopal Church (10/20-10/21)
Rent in San Diego Rent
OB Playhouse (11/17-12/23)
La Traviata in San Diego La Traviata
California Center for the Arts (10/19-10/22)
Education in San Diego Education
Faraz (7/18-12/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You