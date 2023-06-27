RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA Comes to SD Junior Theatre Next Month

Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella will run Fridays at 7pm and Saturday and Sundays at 2pm from July 21 to August 6, 2023.

By: Jun. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR Photo 1 Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR
Teatro San Diego Releases Casting For WEST SIDE STORY Photo 2 Teatro San Diego Releases Casting For WEST SIDE STORY
Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album Photo 3 Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album
Video: First Look at Bianca Marroquín, Mandy Gonzalez & More in DESTINY OF DESIRE at The Photo 4 Video: See Bianca Marroquín & More in DESTINY OF DESIRE

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA Comes to SD Junior Theatre Next Month

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA Comes to SD Junior Theatre Next Month

San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation's longest-running youth theatre program, completes its 75th Anniversary Season with Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella!

 

Cinderella returns to the Junior Theatre stage in this updated version of the classic and beloved musical. The iconic story of Cinderella follows the journey of a mistreated young woman who, despite her circumstances, holds onto her dreams and embraces the power of hope. Cinderella inspires us as she overcomes adversity with grace and strength. The enchanting score features some of Rodgers and Hammerstein's loveliest tunes, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It's Possible” and “Ten Minutes Ago.”

 

Director and choreographer Marc Caro-Willcox brings a fresh and innovative vision to this production, breathing new life in the classic tale while staying true to its timeless charm. Marc has choreographed several audience favorites at Junior Theatre, most recently last season's The Lightning Thief, and has appeared on stage in Snowy Day… and Wake Up, Brother Bear. Joining Marc as music director is Eliza Vedar, who most recently brought her considerable talent to JT's hugely successful Matilda, earlier this season.

 

 

With its memorable music and captivating storytelling, this timeless tale of magic, dreams and the power of kindness will enchant audiences of all ages!

 

Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella will run Fridays at 7pm and Saturday and Sundays at 2pm from July 21 to August 6, 2023. JT's popular Pajama Night is Friday, July 8!

Junior Theatre continues to provide an ASL-interpreted performance for each production. The Cinderella ASL-interpreted performance will be Saturday, August 5 at 2pm. For optimal seating, members of the Deaf community can reach out directly to the box office at boxoffice@juniortheatre.com.




RELATED STORIES - San Diego

1
Poway OnStage Reveals 2023/2024 Season Photo
Poway OnStage Reveals 2023/2024 Season

Poway OnStage has announced its highly anticipated 2023/2024 season, promising a lineup of incredible shows that will captivate audiences of all ages and demographics. From high-energy musical productions to soul-stirring cultural performances and family friendly shows, this season is set to deliver unforgettable experiences for all.

2
Wildsong Productions to Present Immersive Black-Box CABARET Next Month Photo
Wildsong Productions to Present Immersive Black-Box CABARET Next Month

Wildsong Productions will present their production of Cabaret at the OB Playhouse in Ocean Beach from July 21 to August 20, featuring local musical theatre performers from across the county.

3
VIDEO: Watch Fallaste Corazón from DESTINY OF DESIRE at The Old Globe Photo
VIDEO: Watch 'Fallaste Corazón' from DESTINY OF DESIRE at The Old Globe

Get a first look at The Old Globe's Destiny of Desire - An Unapologetic Telenovela for the Stage, a smart, contemporary comedy written by Helen Hayes Award winner Karen Zacarías and directed by Tony Award winner and Academy Award nominee Ruben Santiago-Hudson.

4
CIRQUE MECHANICS: ZEPHYR, Dave Mason & More Set for Poway OnStage 2023/2024 Season Photo
CIRQUE MECHANICS: ZEPHYR, Dave Mason & More Set for Poway OnStage 2023/2024 Season

Poway OnStage has unveiled its 2023/2024 season, promising a lineup of incredible shows that will captivate audiences of all ages and demographics.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

VIDEO: Watch 'Fallaste Corazón' from DESTINY OF DESIRE at The Old Globe Video VIDEO: Watch 'Fallaste Corazón' from DESTINY OF DESIRE at The Old Globe
Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut Video
Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut
Photos & First Look at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP Video
Photos & First Look at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP
Meet MOULIN ROUGE!'s New Star, Casey Cott Video
Meet MOULIN ROUGE!'s New Star, Casey Cott
View all Videos

San Diego SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 13, The Musical
Oceanside Theatre Company (7/14-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Macbeth
Patio Playhouse (6/16-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Enjoy Your Favorite HBO Max Movies & TV Shows Without Internet Show
Breathing Storytellers (3/21-3/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cabaret
OB Playhouse (7/21-8/20)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hasan Minhaj: Experiment Time
La Jolla Playhouse (7/27-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Chiquis
California Center for the Arts, Escondido (7/02-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rent
OB Playhouse (11/17-12/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ultimate Christmas Show (abridged)
Oceanside Theatre Company (12/08-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Buy high quality undetectable counterfeit
Buy high quality undetectable counterfeit (11/22-12/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Welcome to Sleepy Hollow
Oceanside Theatre Company (10/06-10/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You