RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA Comes to SD Junior Theatre Next Month

San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation's longest-running youth theatre program, completes its 75th Anniversary Season with Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella!

Cinderella returns to the Junior Theatre stage in this updated version of the classic and beloved musical. The iconic story of Cinderella follows the journey of a mistreated young woman who, despite her circumstances, holds onto her dreams and embraces the power of hope. Cinderella inspires us as she overcomes adversity with grace and strength. The enchanting score features some of Rodgers and Hammerstein's loveliest tunes, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It's Possible” and “Ten Minutes Ago.”

Director and choreographer Marc Caro-Willcox brings a fresh and innovative vision to this production, breathing new life in the classic tale while staying true to its timeless charm. Marc has choreographed several audience favorites at Junior Theatre, most recently last season's The Lightning Thief, and has appeared on stage in Snowy Day… and Wake Up, Brother Bear. Joining Marc as music director is Eliza Vedar, who most recently brought her considerable talent to JT's hugely successful Matilda, earlier this season.

With its memorable music and captivating storytelling, this timeless tale of magic, dreams and the power of kindness will enchant audiences of all ages!

Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella will run Fridays at 7pm and Saturday and Sundays at 2pm from July 21 to August 6, 2023. JT's popular Pajama Night is Friday, July 8!

Junior Theatre continues to provide an ASL-interpreted performance for each production. The Cinderella ASL-interpreted performance will be Saturday, August 5 at 2pm. For optimal seating, members of the Deaf community can reach out directly to the box office at boxoffice@juniortheatre.com.