REVOLUTION! to Play at Encore Vocal Ensemble This Summer

Encore Vocal Ensemble will present Revolution!, an electrifying musical experience exploring the anthems of change, defiance, and hope, on Friday, June 13 at 7:30 PM & Saturday, June 14 at 4:00 PM at Grossmont College Performing & Visual Arts Center in El Cajon.

Audiences will experience a powerful performance that spans political movements, cultural shifts, and personal transformations. Through Broadway classics like Hamilton, Matilda, and Hairspray, alongside timeless protest songs and empowerment anthems, Revolution! showcases the voices that shaped history.

About Encore Vocal Ensemble

Encore Vocal Ensemble is San Diego’s premier choral group specializing in songs from musical theatre, Broadway, and film. Encore’s singers, dancers, and actors bring exhilaration and magic to the stage for Southern California audiences while expanding their talents as performers. Led by acclaimed Artistic Director Tim McKnight, Encore is recognized for the professional quality of its performances. Encore creates a dynamic, supportive environment where diversity and personal growth are nurtured and celebrated.

