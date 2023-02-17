Poway OnStage 'Family Fun Show Series' Launches With CENICIENTA: A Cinderella Story

Poway OnStage presents a 'Family Fun' show series beginning with a bilingual one-woman show 'Cenicienta: A Cinderella Story".

Poway OnStage 'Family Fun' Show Series kicks off with a unique take on the classic Cinderella story with 'Cenicienta' on February 26th and continues in March with another fairytale standard 'Rumpelstiltskin' presented by Poway Youth Theatre on March 11th and comes to a close with 'Sewam American Indian Dance' on March 26th.



The family show series is dedicated to delivering not only a cultural experience but to provide entertainment that can be enjoyed by the whole family. We aim to welcome new audiences to our theatre by hosting entertainment that caters to a wider range of demographics with the hope of building our community and creating a welcoming and inclusive space for the arts.

Cenicienta: A Cinderella Story

Sunday, February 26th, 2023 - 2:00PM

Cenicienta tells the story of Belinda, a ten-year-old, budding poet that dreams of a bigger life. Her imagination soars while hidden away in the basement of her home while her stepmother and step sisters host a bustling dinner party above. When she learns that an esteemed guest at the dinner party could change the course of her future she must quickly take control of her own destiny. This captivating, bilingual one-woman performance is a modern spin on the beloved fairy tale and tackles cultural heritage, family, and the power of language in a special one night event.

The title role of Cenicienta, or Belinda, is played by accomplished actress Madison Palomo who has experience performing in both theatre and film. Madison commands the stage in this one woman show and you will see her character learn to embrace her love of poetry and stand up for herself. While there is plenty of laughter and entertainment a more serious undertone that tackles cultural heritage, family, and the power of language is a perfect balance to ensure viewers take an inspirational message with them when leaving the theatre.

Cenicienta will also be enjoyed by various school groups that bus in from around San Diego county. A large portion of these bus-in assemblies are from prominently Hispanic schools and Cenicienta not only appeals to their culture but provides the opportunity for children to witness equality and representation on stage. In addition, a 'Fiesta On The Plaza' will be hosted after the show with music, food, refreshments and family activities that connect to hispanic culture and complement the show experience.

Cenicienta: A Cinderella Story is made possible by US Bank.

Rumpelstiltskin

Saturday, March11th, 2023 - 3:00PM & 7:00PM

This classic Grimm fairytale tells the story of a small and strange imp like creature that makes a deal with a young girl who has been tasked with spinning straw into gold in order to impress the king. While this creature may appear to be all too helpful his "good deeds" come at a price. If you are unable to pay the toll you must guess his name: Rumpelstiltskin! This well known fable was collected by the Brothers Grimm in the 1812 edition of Children's and Household Tales and has seen many iterations and reimagining over the last two centuries.

This version of Rumpelstiltskin is presented by Missoula Children's Theatre annual Youth Musical Theatre Camp. Children K-12th grade will audition, rehearse and stage a full-scale musical performance in just six days! For more than 20 years, Poway OnStage has partnered with the world-renowned Missoula Children's Theatre.

Sewam American Indian Dance

Sunday, March 26th, 2023 - 2:00PM

Sewam American Indian Dance Company specializes in the dance and culture of the United States Plains Indian tribes, Members have performed to critical acclaim throughout the western United States, including educational venues, veteran's homes, convalescent homes, and most notably at the 1984 Olympic Games and the San Francisco Ethnic Dance Festival.

Native dancing and music represent a beautiful expression of Native American heritage. It is one of the most meaningful ways in which such heritage is presented to contemporary society, Indian and non-Indian alike. Every song, dance and gesture illustrate a part of Native American heritage as a people with roots in the distant past. Through singing, dancing, drumming, and colorful regalia, the spiritual and symbolic aspects of humanity are reenacted. Although many of the dances are social, they are also steeped in spiritual significance. In this performance, the audience will be introduced to some of the most popular and rare Native American dances.