Poway OnStage Announces the Launch of Virtual Field Trip Series

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Sonia de los Santos.

Poway OnStage has announced the launch of its Virtual Field Trip Series, online programming designed to keep children connected to the Arts while distance learning. These field trips are grant-supported and offered free-of-charge to San Diego County Schools and home schooled students.



Launching the series is 2019 Latin Grammy nominee Sonia De Los Santos! De Los Santos has been hailed by Billboard as "one of the Latin Children's music artists you should know" and "Best Latin Children's Music". Her Virtual Field trip will include a concert from her home ("En Casa Con Sonia"), stories of her heritage as well as workshops on Latin rhythms and the musical instruments that make her music so vibrant and enchanting.



The Field Trip is designed for Grades 1 - 4 and will feature a virtual tour of the Poway Center for the Performing Arts. They are available September 28 - October 16, 2020. Sign up is required at https://www.powayonstage.org/event/sonia/



"The timing for the launch of this series couldn't be better," said Michael Rennie, President and CEO of Poway OnStage. "With students distance learning in record numbers, our Virtual Field Trip series provides turn-key experiences in music and the Arts. We think parents, teachers and students will love the playful interactivity of our Virtual Field Trips while gaining valuable knowledge and experiences with world-class performers."

About Sonia De Los Santos: Sonia De Los Santos was born with a smile on her face (that's what her mom says) in Monterrey, Mexico, and in 2007 started touring the world, singing in English and Spanish, playing guitar and jarana and lighting up the stage with Grammy Award winning group Dan Zanes And Friends.



In 2015 she released her first solo family music album titled Mi Viaje: De Nuevo León to the New York Island (Parents' Choice Foundation Gold Award Winner) a collection of songs that reflect her experiences growing up in Mexico, moving to another country, learning about other cultures, and in the process, feeling closer to her own heritage.



Sonia was nominated in 2019 for a Latin Grammy® for her family music album, ¡Alegría!



To learn more and to sign up for this Virtual Field, visit https://www.powayonstage.org/event/sonia/

For more on Poway OnStage's Arts in Education Initiative, visit https://www.powayonstage.org/arts-in-education/

For more on Sonia De Los Santos, visit https://www.soniadelossantosmusic.com/

