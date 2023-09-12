Photos: THE SAVOYARD MURDERS At The Roustabouts Theatre Co.

This uproarious murder mystery promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats with its scandalous secrets, over-the-top theatrics, and unforgettable characters.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

The Roustabouts Theatre Co. presents The Savoyard Murders, a captivating new production written and directed by Omri Schein and co-directed by Phil Johnson. This uproarious murder mystery promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats with its scandalous secrets, over-the-top theatrics, and unforgettable characters.

Set in a magnificent Victorian apartment, The Savoyard Murders unveils a tale of a diverse group of theatre enthusiasts who find themselves trapped for hours on end. Little do they know that amidst the opulence, a delectably executed murder awaits discovery, along with a sinister suspect. As the plot thickens, flamboyant personalities, each plagued by their own idiosyncrasies, become entangled in a web of suspicion, leading to a thrilling climax.

Featuring an exceptional cast, including Eliott Goretsky, Taylor Henderson, Phil Johnson*, David McBean*, Durwood Murray, Daren Scott, and Wendy Waddell, "The Savoyard Murders" promises an evening of riveting performances and comedic brilliance.

*Please note that all actors and stage managers are appearing through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

This theatrical premiere by playwright Omri Schein invites audiences to immerse themselves in a world of scandal, drama, and unexpected twists. Prepare to be thoroughly entertained as you gasp, laugh, and experience the thrill of this hilarious murder mystery.

The Savoyard Murders will run from September 8 to September 30 at Scripps Ranch Theatre, located at 9783 Avenue of Nations, San Diego, CA 92131. Preview – Thursday September 7 at 7:30pm. Opening Night on Friday, September 8 at 7:30pm. It will play Thursday through Sundays at 7:30pm and matinees on Saturdays & Sundays at 2pm. Closes Saturday, September 30. 

Tickets are available for purchase online at theroustabouts.org (https://www.theroustabouts.org/savoyardtickets).

Don't miss your chance to witness this exceptional production. Join us for an evening of suspense, laughter, and intrigue as The Savoyard Murders takes the San Diego theatre scene by storm.

Photo Credit: Ken Jacques

Daren Scott, Durwood Murray, Taylor Henderson, Phil Johnson and Wendy Waddell

Durwood Murray and Phil Johnson

Durwood Murray, Eliott Goretsky, Daren Scott and Wendy Waddell

Phil Johnson and David McBean

Eliott Goretsky, Taylor Henderson, Phil Johnson and Wendy Waddell

Taylor Henderson and Durwood Murray

Wendy Waddell, Eliott Goretsky and Phil Johnson

Phil Johnson, Eliott Goretsky and Daren Scott


