Photos: CCAE Theatrical's San Diego Regional Premiere of JERSEY BOYS

CCAE Theatricals has released production photos for the San Diego Regional Premiere of JERSEY BOYS produced in collaboration with 3-D Theatricals. Jersey Boys is written by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio & lyrics by Bob Crewe. Check out the photos below!

Directed by T.J. Dawson (Sunday in the Park with George, 2023 Craig Noel Award for Best Resident Musical). Tickets are on sale now and are priced $40-$100. To purchase by phone, call (442) 304-0500, Ext. 1 or online at www.theatricals.org

Jersey Boys is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story - a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What A Night," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "Beggin'" and "Working My Way Back To You."

Jersey Boys premiered at the La Jolla Playhouse in 2004 and opened in New York on November 6, 2005 and by the time it closed on January 15, 2017, it was the 12th longest running show in Broadway history, passing such original Broadway productions as 42nd Street, Grease, Fiddler on the Roof, and The Producers. Blessed by awards all over the world, Jersey Boys has been seen by over 30 million people (as of February 2024).

The San Diego Regional Premiere will be directed by T.J. Dawson (Sunday in the Park with George, Parade, Ragtime, The Drowsy Chaperone) with musical direction by Lyndon Pugeda (Redwood, The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical, The Ballad of Johnny and June), choreography by Dana Solimando (Irene - The Irena Sendler Story, Cabaret, Rebel Genius, American Idiot).

The San Diego Regional Premiere will star Nicholas Alexander (In The Heights - Sonny, Mamma Mia - Pepper (Moonlight); Jesus Christ Superstar - Simon, Bright Star - Max, (Candlelight Pavilion); Dr. Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas - Buzz Who/Papa & Max US (The Old Globe)) as Frankie Valli; Anthony Carro (Grease - Sonny, The Drowsy Chaperone - Robert Martin,Spring Awakening - Melchior) as Tommy DeVito; Taubert Nadalini* (Jersey Boys (McCoy-Rigby/3D Theatricals), Mamma Mia! (McCoy-Rigby), The Angel Next Door (North Coast Rep, world premiere), Georgia McBride (International City Theatre, Robbie Award for Best Actor)) as Bob Gaudio; Noah Archibald (National Tour: Grace for President. Regional: Beauty and the Beast, Jersey Boys, Miss Saigon, Grace for President (Casa Mañana)) as Nick Massi.

The ensemble of Jersey Boys includes Johnny DiGiorgio* (Norm Waxman & Others), Marlana Dunn* (Mary Delgado & Others), Maggie Ek (Francine & Others), Skylar Gaines (Bob Crewe & Others), Christopher James Hester (Hal Miller & Others), Claire Marshall (Angel & Others), Donovan Mendelovitz (Joey & Others), Stefan Miller (Swing), Sarah Pierce (Lorraine & Others), Andrew Sattler (Nick DeVito & Others) and Lance Arthur Smith* (Gyp DeCarlo & Others). *All appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity.

The design and creative team, includes T.J. Dawson, director; Lyndon Pugeda, musical director & conductor; Dana Solimando, choreographer; Bethany Slomka, assistant director; Caitlin Muelder, dialect coach; Stephen Gifford, scenic designer; Jean-Yves Tessier; lighting designer; Joshua Heming, associate lighting design; Jon Infante, projection designer; Paul Durso; sound designer; Janet Pitcher, costume coordinator; Kirklyn Robinson, hair & wigs designer, Cecilia Cron, props coordinator; Gavin Lattimer, assistant stage manager; Julian Olive, production stage manager; Aaron Rumley & Neil Dale, production managers; and Lindsay Brooks, casting.

