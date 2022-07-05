Photos: Get A First Look Inside The Rehearsal Room For the World Premiere of WITNESSES At CCAE Theatricals
Five Jewish teens recorded their experiences in diaries during WW2. These memoirs are a testament to the human spirit during a period that must never be forgotten.
WITNESSES, making its World Premiere in the Center Theater at California Center for the Arts, Escondido, from July 15 - 30, is a riveting, heartfelt and incredibly powerful theatrical event based on the diaries of five Jewish teenagers during the Holocaust. As the audience watches each of teenagers' unique stories unfold, they become witnesses themselves to the events that transpired, viewed through the compelling eyes of these five incredible youth.
Get a first look at rehearsals below.
Conceived by Jordan Beck, produced by CCAE Theatricals, with a book by Tony Award winner Robert L. Freedman, music by Carmel Dean, Matt Gould, Adam Gwon, Anna K. Jacobs and Gerald Sternbach, lyrics by Jordan Beck, Mindi Dickstein, Matt Gould, Adam Gwon and Anna K. Jacobs. Artistic Director, J. Scott Lapp will direct. Tickets are available online at www.artcenter.org.
Five Jewish teens recorded their experiences in diaries as their world descended into World War II. These memoirs are a testament to the human spirit during a period in history that must never be forgotten. Five songwriting teams and Tony Award-winning writer Robert L. Freedman have crafted this world premiere theatrical event to bring their words to life and tell a story with stunning contemporary relevance.
The Scenic Model design by Matthew Herman
Book Writer Robert L. Freedman
Director J. Scott Lapp & Austyn Myers (Yitskhok Rudashevski)
Musical Director Gerald Sternbach
Natalie Iscovich (Choreographer) with the Company of Witnesses
Director J. Scott Lapp with the Company of Witnesses
Austyn Myers (Yitskhok Rudashevski) & Ian Dembek (Male Ensemble)
Director J. Scott Lapp with Diane David (Stage Management)
Choreographer Natalie Iscovich talks to the Company of Witnesses
Natalie Iscovich (Choreographer) with the Company of Witnesses
Director J. Scott Lapp
The Company of Witnesses