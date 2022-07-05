Photos: Get A First Look Inside The Rehearsal Room For the World Premiere of WITNESSES At CCAE Theatricals

WITNESSES, making its World Premiere in the Center Theater at California Center for the Arts, Escondido, from July 15 - 30, is a riveting, heartfelt and incredibly powerful theatrical event based on the diaries of five Jewish teenagers during the Holocaust. As the audience watches each of teenagers' unique stories unfold, they become witnesses themselves to the events that transpired, viewed through the compelling eyes of these five incredible youth.

Get a first look at rehearsals below.

Conceived by Jordan Beck, produced by CCAE Theatricals, with a book by Tony Award winner Robert L. Freedman, music by Carmel Dean, Matt Gould, Adam Gwon, Anna K. Jacobs and Gerald Sternbach, lyrics by Jordan Beck, Mindi Dickstein, Matt Gould, Adam Gwon and Anna K. Jacobs. Artistic Director, J. Scott Lapp will direct. Tickets are available online at www.artcenter.org.