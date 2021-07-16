Photos: First Look at The Old Globe's 'Thinking Shakespeare LOVE'

The Old Globe continues its outdoor summer offerings as Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein directs and hosts Thinking Shakespeare LOVE!, a celebration of love in the plays, poems, and songs of Shakespeare. Edelstein hosts an evening of excerpts all about the crazy, wonderful, intoxicating spirit of love that suffuses the Bard's works. Performances begin tonight at 8:00 pm, with the final show on Saturday, July 17 at 8:00 pm at The Old Globe's outdoor venue, the Lowell Davies Festival Theatre.

Thinking Shakespeare LOVE! will be performed live by the 2021 graduates of The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program. The cast features Christopher Cruz, Lily Davis, Christopher M. Ramirez, Klarissa Marie Robles, Claire Simba, Joz Vammer, and Jonathan Aaron Wilson.

Below is a first look at Thinking Shakespeare LOVE!

For tickets and information visit www.TheOldGlobe.org.

Photo Credit: by Rich Soublet II