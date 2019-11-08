Photo Flash: Laguna Playhouse Presents THE LION IN WINTER

Laguna Playhouse Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham and Executive Director Ellen Richard are thrilled to announce the final cast and creative team to join acclaimed film, TV and theatre veterans Frances Fisher ("Titanic," Native Gardens, Barbeque), as "Queen Eleanor" and Gregory Harrison ("Trapper John, M.D.," Broadway's Chicago, Steel Pier), as "King Henry II" in THE LION IN WINTER, written by James Goldman and directed by Sheldon Epps.

Comments Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham and Executive Director Ellen Richard, "To tell this extraordinary story with such a superb cast led by Frances and Gregory, and staged by the brilliant Sheldon Epps is a theatre maker's dream come true. Our subscribers and audiences are going to be dazzled by the machinations of the Plantagenet family."

THE LION IN WINTER begins previews on Wednesday, November 6; will open on Sunday, November 10 at 5:30pm and runs through Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

Before Game of Thrones, there was THE LION IN WINTER. It's Christmas 1183, and King Henry II is planning to announce his successor to the throne. The jockeying for the crown, though, is complex. Henry has three sons and wants his boy, Prince John, to take over. Henry's wife, Queen Eleanor, has other ideas. She believes their son Prince Richard should be king. As the family and various schemers gather for the holiday, each tries to make the indecisive king choose their option. The Lion in Winter has all the makings of a modern-day classic - sibling rivalry, adultery, and dungeons. Comedic in tone, dramatic in action - the play tells the story of the Plantagenet family, who are locked in a free-for-all of competing ambitions to inherit a kingdom.





