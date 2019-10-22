Photo Flash: LOVE IN KILNERRY Wins at San Diego and New Hampshire Film Festivals

LOVE IN KILNERRY won Best NH Film (narrative) at the New Hampshire Film Festival. San Diego International Film Festival wins include Best Screenplay (Daniel Keith) and KILNERRY also was nominated for Best Comedy and Best Director.

Cast includes Daniel Keith, Kathy Searle, Tony Triano, Sybil Lines, Shelia Stasack, James Patrick Nelson, Roger Hendricks Simon, Jeremy Fernandez, Debargo Sanyal, Lawrence Leritz, Leon Morgan, Nathan Wallace, Bari Hyman, Scott Watson and Addison LeMay.

The elderly residents of a small remote town panic when the EPA announces mandatory changes to their chemical plant could cause a dramatic increase in their sexual libido. The town Sheriff (Daniel Keith) struggles to maintain order and decency but mayhem ensues.

Daniel had originally written the story as an Irish play and was workshopped by New York theater actors for all of 2016 at the Manhattan Theater Club Studios. It was later adapted into a screenplay and shot in Portsmouth, NH.





