ONCE to be Presented at California Center For The Arts, Escondido

A testament to the transcendent power of love and music takes center stage at California Center for the Arts, Escondido with the multi-award-winning ONCE. The musical-book by Enda Walsh; music and lyrics by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová-is based on John Carney's Academy Award-winning indie film of the same name. CCAE Theatricals' Artistic Director J. Scott Lapp will direct Once on the Center Theater stage, April 22 - May 7, 2022. Tickets are available online at www.artcenter.org.

"Once is a unique story about human interaction, kindness and how that can have a profound effect on our art. Our 2021-2022 Season is set around the theme of "Extraordinary Places. Extraordinary Circumstances," and Once certainly fits that bill. Unlike other Broadway musicals, which sometimes utilize grand scores, flashy lights and focus on complex themes, Once aims for simplicity. There is no orchestra - rather, the actors are responsible for both singing and playing the songs. The protagonists don't have names - they are merely known as "Guy" (played by Tom Frank) and "Girl" (Ana Marcu). The set is the most complex part of the show, and even then, it is minimalistic: it is only the back wall of an Irish pub. The key to the musical's success lies in its story and music. The plot only spans the course of a week, yet it is filled with the type of everyday experiences that the average person encounters. It is, in the end, a story told by a community of everyday people, musicians, coming together to share in the power of human kindness," said Lapp.

The story follows a Dublin street musician who's about to give up on his dream when a beautiful young woman takes a sudden interest in his haunting love songs. There's no mistaking the chemistry between them. As it begins to grow, his music soars to powerful, new heights. Theirs is an unlikely connection, though, that turns out to be deeper and more complex than other everyday romances. Once is an unforgettable story about going for one's dreams and the power of music to connect us all.

Once earned eight Tony Awards, a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album, four Drama Desk Awards including Outstanding Musical, two Olivier Awards (for the British production) and three Dora Mavor Moore Awards (for the Toronto production). The Wall Street Journal called Once, "A love story played with fierce sincerity and unexpected honesty"; and the Associated Press said, "Pure, moving, inventive, and irresistible. Once makes a lasting connection."

Playwright Enda Walsh is a multi-award-winning Irish playwright who won a Tony Award for writing the book for Once in 2012. The musical played for three years on Broadway, two years in London's West End and has been touring worldwide. His other works include Misterman (Landmark Productions, The Galway Arts Festival); and Penelope, The New Electric Ballroom and The Walworth Farce (Druid Theatre, Ireland). He co-wrote the screenplay for the 2008 film Hunger.

The CCAE Theatricals' cast includes Tom Frank, Ana Marcu, David Kirk Grant, Marta Rymer, Morgan Hollingsworth, Kent Brisby, Judy Carlstrom, James Michael McHale, Laura Leo Kelly, David Lamoureux, Olivia Duvall, Erich Schroeder, and Becca Last.

The design and creative team includes David Lamoureux, musical direction; Matthew Herman, scenic and projection design; Janet Pitcher, costume design; by Andrew Nagy, sound design; Caitlin Muelder, dialect coach; and Lindsay Brooks, CSA, casting. The Production Manager is Neil Dale and the Production Stage Manager is Diane David.

ONCE has generous support from Honorary Producers The David T. & Dorris E. Staples Foundation. Lumber for the production is generously provided by Dennis Robert at Vintage Lumber.

ONCE

April 22 - May 7

Event URL: https://artcenter.org/event/once/2022-04-22/

Tickets: $40 - $70

· Evening Performances: Fridays-Saturdays, April 22-23; April 29-30; May 6-7 at 7:30pm

· Evening Performance: Thursday, May 5 at 7:30pm

· Matinee Performances: Saturdays-Sundays, April 23-24; April 30-May 1; May 7 at 2:00pm

Tickets Available:

Online ArtCenter.org

Phone 800.988.4253

In Person 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido, CA 92025

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido

With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate both the visual and performing arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center's unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the "Best Limited Engagement" in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego's Readers Poll for "Best Live Music Venue" and the Top Five for "Best Place to Get Married."

ONCE The Musical