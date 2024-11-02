North Coast Repertory Theatre to Present 2 PIANOS 4 HANDS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



By popular demand, North Coast Repertory Theatre will bring back the joyful family pleasing 2 PIANOS 4 HANDS to brighten the holiday season. Get ready for an interlude of riotous laughter as Richard Todd Adams and Matthew McGloin take us on a musical comedic journey about their would-be careers as concert pianists. The talented duo trade stories about piano lessons, pushy parents and eccentric teachers while playing everything from Bach to Billy Joel. This entertaining, crowd-pleasing show not only hits all the right notes, it tickles the ivories and your funny bone. Tickets will be flying out the door, so reserve yours early to avoid disappointment.

Tom Frey directs Richard Todd Adams* and Matthew McGloin.* The design team includes Marty Burnett (Resident Scenic Designer) and Matthew Novotny (Light Design), and Ian Scot (Projection Design). Vernon Willet* is the Production Stage Manager.

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

2 PIANOS 4 HANDS performances begin Friday, Dec. 12, at 7:30 pm. Final performance is Sunday, December 29, 2024, at 2 pm. The show runs Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm. Added Monday matinee on December 23 and Wednesday, December 27 at 2pm. There is no evening performances Dec. 24, & Dec 25 2024. Tickets are $64 plus service fee. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

Comments