New Movement In Children's Theatre Premieres At Junior Theatre

Wake Up, Brother Bear! gives toddlers the opportunity to explore theatre in a hands-on, experiential way. San Diego Junior Theatre's premiere will take place on Saturday, November 16 and Sunday, November 17th with performances at 10am and 12pm at the Casa del Prado Theatre. The November 17th show at 10am is already sold out! Tickets are $14 for "Little Kids" 3-7 years old, and $16 for "Big Kids," 8 or older. Each Little Kid must be accompanied by a Big Kid. Visit this link for tickets and more information.

Brother and Sister Bear take your little one on a journey of a glorious year of seasons. They see a waterfall melt, meet a butterfly, chase an elusive fish, and skate on an icy pond. Wake Up Brother Bear! is performed in an intimate and immersive setting designed especially for "Little Kids," 3-7 years old. The audience is invited to join the action using a small bag of props that help create the magical moments.

"I am thrilled to be directing Junior Theatre's first venture into Theatre for the Very Young. It's a new movement in children's theatre geared to toddlers and their guardians where audience members are given tasks that move the plot forward. The story doesn't move forward without the help of the audience. In effect, the audience is the cast," says James Saba, Director of Wake Up, Brother Bear! and Executive Director at San Diego Junior Theatre.

Theatre for the Very Young (TVY) can be wordless, devised, interactive or immersive. Although TVY is relatively new in the U.S., it is becoming increasingly more popular for its interactive elements and the cognitive benefits associated with creatively engaging young minds (American Theatre).

Junior Theater will also offer its first class for very young students in the Winter, "Toddler & Me Imagination Theatre" for ages 18 months - 3 years. Learn more at this link.

All Junior Theatre productions are performed in Balboa Park's historic Casa del Prado Theatre, at the corner of Old Globe Way and Village Place. Tickets are $14 - $16. For tickets and more information, visit juniortheatre.com, or call the box office at (619) 239-8355.

Founded in 1948, San Diego Junior Theatre is the oldest youth theatre program in the country. Our mission is to provide engaging, innovative, high-quality theatre education and productions for children of all cultural heritage, ages, abilities, and levels of interest. Students gain confidence, learn leadership, practice teamwork, and build a skill set - not only for a theatre stage, but for the larger stage of the real world.





