Nervous Theatre Brings Debut Touring Production Of THE MAIDS To San Diego

Nervous Theatre presents their debut touring production of Jean Genet's 1947 psychodrama, THE MAIDS. The production opens in San Diego at the Tenth Avenue Arts Center (January 10-12) followed by a weekend in Seattle at the Isaac Studio Theater (January 17-19) before heading to the historic Ellen Theatre in Bozeman, Montana (February 27, 28 and March 1).

THE MAIDS is freely based on the true story of the Papin sisters, two live-in maids who killed their employer's wife and daughter. Jean Genet's absurdist classic takes us deep into the "shadows where servants live." Each night, sisters Claire and Solange perform a dangerous ceremony when their socialite employer is away. As they religiously enact the murder of their mistress, the line between fantasy and reality begins to blur.

This boldly intimate production, directed by Nervous Theatre's Artistic Director Connor Berkompas, explores Genet's seductive world of role-playing where power, gender identity, and desire are constantly in flux.

The production, which originated in Boston, MA at the Boston Conservatory in 2017, reassembles the original cast including Sympathie the Clown (Brooklyn-based performance artist) and Connor Berkompas as the murderous sisters and Annabella Joy as Madame.

Berkompas says of the company's debut, "Nervous Theatre is a rootless theatrical collective dedicated to producing and touring new works and radically reimagined classics. As a decidedly nomadic company which aims to create works that engage with a wide variety of communities, we are thrilled to be bringing THE MAIDS to three very different cities with uniquely vibrant arts audiences."

THE MAIDS performs at San Diego's Tenth Avenue Arts Center January 10 (8pm), January 11 (2pm and 8pm), and January 12 (2pm). General admission is $18, with discounts available for students, military, and seniors. Tickets are on sale now for performances in San Diego, Seattle, and Bozeman at nervoustheatre.com.





