MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET Announced At The AVO Playhouse in December

The AVO Playhouse, located in Vista's historic Vista Village, will once again come alive for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered the performing arts industry in 2020. Moonlight Stage Productions produces the San Diego born musical "Miracle on 34th Street: A Musical Radio Play" December 3 - 23, 2021. Tickets, priced $37 - 47, are on sale online at moonlightstage.com or by phone at (760) 724-2110.



Adapted from the 1947 Lux Radio broadcast by Lance Arthur Smith and with original music along with arrangements of holiday favorites by Jon Lorenz, "Miracle on 34th Street: A Musical Radio Play" is performed in the style of a live 1940s era radio broadcast complete with live Foley sound effects. "Miracle on 34th Street" is the beloved holiday film tradition which tells the story of a department store Santa who claims he's the real Kris Kringle.



Colleen Kollar Smith directs and choreographs the production with music direction by Jon Lorenz. The company includes Zane Camacho, Morgan Carberry, Jazley Genovese, Ralph Johnson, Jenna Lea Rosen, Rudy Martinez, and John W. Wells III. Swings are Jake Bradford and Gerilyn Brault. The production team is rounded off with scenic design by Michael McKeon, Technical Director and Lighting Designer Jennifer Edwards, Costume Coordinator Courtney Park, Sound Designer Brandon Boomizad, Properties Coordinator Bonnie Durben, Assistant Director and Assistant Choreographer Xavier J. Bush, Assistant Music Director Morgan Carberry, and Stage Manager Topaz Cooks.



COVID-19 Health and Safety Policies

The safety of our guests, artists, and staff is our top priority as we open our indoor venue for live events. In order to reopen, The Moonlight is following the protocol laid down by Actors Equity and County medical officials and aligning with the Broadway League and our fellow non-profit professional theatres in the region. This includes the entire company being fully vaccinated.

For all performances of "Miracle on 34th Street: A Musical Radio Play," all guests will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (at least two weeks after final dose), OR present proof of a negative, professionally administered COVID-19 test within 72-hours of entering our theatres.

Acceptable proof of vaccination is either the original vaccination card, a printed copy of the vaccination card, or digital vaccination record with an appropriate ID matching the name on vaccination documentation. Unvaccinated guests will be required to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 72-hours of the event and will provide proof of a negative result before entering the AVO.



Acceptable proof of a negative Covid-19 test result must be in the form of written documentation (paper or electronic copy). * The documentation must include:

Type of test (indicating it is a PCR or antigen test)

The entity issuing the result (e.g. laboratory, healthcare entity, or telehealth service)

Specimen collection date. A negative test result must show the specimen was collected within the 3 days before the event start time.

Information that identifies the person (full name plus at least one other identifier such as date of birth or passport number)

Test Result



Over-the-counter tests will not be accepted as proof of negative results of COVID-19. Unvaccinated guests are required to wear a mask for the duration of the event except when eating or drinking. All guests are encouraged to wear masks for the duration of the event regardless of vaccination status.



The City of Vista recently upgraded all of the AVO Playhouse's HVAC units to increase air circulation and move to MERV 13 level air filtration.



For more information, visit moonlightstage.com or call (760) 724-2110.