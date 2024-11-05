MIDNIGHT AT THE NEVER GET Comes to Diversionary Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Diversionary Theatre has announced the West Coast premiere of Midnight at The Never Get, with book, lyrics, and music by Mark Sonnenblick, conceived by Sam Bolen, Max Friedman, & Mark Sonnenblick, and directed by Stephen Brotebeck. Midnight at The Never Get will be extended and will now run through November 24, 2024.

The run will also include at least ten $10 Prebys Foundation Access-For-All tickets, and Pay-What-You-Will & Industry Night (November 11), with the Clark Cabaret & Bar remaining open before and after each performance. For tickets and more information, please visit diversionary.org.

Bryan Banville (The Mystery of Irma Vep, Significant Other) returns to the Diversionary stage as "Trevor". The cast also stars Cody Bianchi in their Diversionary debut as "Arthur", and Troy Tinker as "Older Trevor".

The creative team: Stephen Brotebeck, Director; Janine Rose, Sound Design; Nayeli Bailey, Lighting Design; Claire Peterson, Costume Design; Yi-Chien Lee, Scenic Design; Ron Councell, Music Supervisor & Vocal Coach; Jesse Marchese, Production Dramaturg

It’s 1965 in Greenwich Village. In an illegal backroom cabaret called The Never Get, lovers Trevor and Arthur perform an act that unabashedly celebrates gay romance for like-minded audiences. As they croon their way toward the end of a revolutionary decade, facing the conflicting promises of professional success and personal liberation—will their relationship survive? Featuring a lush and seductive score inspired by the Great American Songbook, Midnight at the Never Get is a dreamy musical meditation on memory, personal and political courage, and the enduring power of love.

