Laguna Playhouse Presents The Skivvies in Oscar Wilde's THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST: A RADIO PLAY

Laguna Playhouse has announced that Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley of "The Skivvies" will present their own take on Oscar Wilde's hit comedy, The Importance of Being Earnest. This beloved Irish classic comes to captivating life as a live radio broadcast, featuring Nathan Lee Graham as Lady Bracknell.

Oscar Wilde's brilliant comedy, reimagined as a gender-bender radio play with foley sound effects, captures with wit and charm the absurdity and delight of the Victorian "age of surfaces" (as Lady Bracknell calls it).

This scintillating, hilarious work introduces us to Jack and Algernon, charming bachelors who are each living a double life, aided by a fictional alter ego called "Ernest." But the two fall truly in love with a pair of proper young women, Gwendolen and Cecily - both of whom are partial to men named Ernest. Will Jack and Algy be able to bring an end to the charade and convince the formidable Lady Bracknell that they are suitable candidates for marriage? Wicked wit and dead-on social satire are wrapped in a confection of dual identities, matrimonial matters, and the provenance of a particular handbag.

Director Michael Raver, who adapted the piece, has worked directly with Lauren and Nick to create this special Laguna Playhouse version.

"Laguna audiences love The Skivvies, so we're thrilled to be presenting their take on Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest just in time for St. Patrick's Day." comments Executive Director Ellen Richard. Added Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham, "The Skivvies bring such joy and fun to everything they create, we're delighted that we can once again share their unique take on a beloved classic with our audiences." Joining Nick and Lauren will be Nathan Lee Graham as Lady Bracknell and Debbie Christine Tjong, who will be doing the "Foley,".