Laguna Art Museum Announces Museum Staff Expansion, Elevating Art and Education in The Community

Laguna Art Museum has announced Crystal Tosello as the new Development Manager and Carl E. Smith taking on the role of Exhibition & Graphic Designer, each bringing a unique blend of talent, dedication and a profound love for the arts to the organization's staff.

"As we continue to strategically develop our team, Laguna Art Museum is actively enriching our community with art and education. Our team's talent and dedication to the arts will help propel our mission to new heights,” said Julie Perlin Lee, Executive Director of the Laguna Art Museum.

Development Manager, Crystal Tosello, has years of experience supporting nonprofits through fundraising, donor relations, communications and marketing. Prior to joining the museum, Tosello served as the Director of Development at Grandma's House of Hope. The Development Manager role is a new addition to the LAM team.

"When I heard about the museum's desire to bring art to more of the community through creative programming and expanding arts education to reach even more children—I knew I wanted to join the museum and mobilize members and donors to make it happen,” said Tosello.

Carl E. Smith, a native of Laguna Beach with a remarkable 25-year career in the arts, joins Laguna Art Museum as the Exhibition & Graphic Designer. His extensive experience includes developing brands, content, products and visual design systems for an international client base, as well as organizing exhibitions and participating in international art fairs. Smith's commitment to arts advocacy is further demonstrated by his ongoing education in the humanities and related projects.

LAM also welcomes Carly Bornmann as Development Events Coordinator, Cami Keller as the Collections & Registration Assistant, Robbin Rundle as Education Coordinator and Laura Belani as Registrar and Collections Manager.

For more information about Laguna Art Museum, visit