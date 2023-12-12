Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards

Laguna Art Museum Announces Museum Staff Expansion, Elevating Art and Education in The Community

The museum welcomes new Development Manager and Exhibition & Graphic Designer.

By: Dec. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Get a First Look at THE WIZ Broadway-Bound Revival Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at THE WIZ Broadway-Bound Revival
All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 2 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Kevin 'Blax' Burroughs Appointed Artistic Director Of Oceanside Theatre Company Photo 3 Kevin 'Blax' Burroughs Appointed Artistic Director Of Oceanside Theatre Company
P!NK Adds 'Summer Carnival' Stadium 2024 Tour Dates With Sheryl Crow & Support From The Sc Photo 4 P!NK Adds 'Summer Carnival' Stadium 2024 Tour Dates

Laguna Art Museum Announces Museum Staff Expansion, Elevating Art and Education in The Community

Laguna Art Museum has announced Crystal Tosello as the new Development Manager and Carl E. Smith taking on the role of Exhibition & Graphic Designer, each bringing a unique blend of talent, dedication and a profound love for the arts to the organization's staff. 

"As we continue to strategically develop our team, Laguna Art Museum is actively enriching our community with art and education. Our team's talent and dedication to the arts will help propel our mission to new heights,” said Julie Perlin Lee, Executive Director of the Laguna Art Museum. 

Development Manager, Crystal Tosello, has years of experience supporting nonprofits through fundraising, donor relations, communications and marketing. Prior to joining the museum, Tosello served as the Director of Development at Grandma's House of Hope. The Development Manager role is a new addition to the LAM team.

"When I heard about the museum's desire to bring art to more of the community through creative programming and expanding arts education to reach even more children—I knew I wanted to join the museum and mobilize members and donors to make it happen,” said Tosello.

Carl E. Smith, a native of Laguna Beach with a remarkable 25-year career in the arts, joins Laguna Art Museum as the Exhibition & Graphic Designer. His extensive experience includes developing brands, content, products and visual design systems for an international client base, as well as organizing exhibitions and participating in international art fairs. Smith's commitment to arts advocacy is further demonstrated by his ongoing education in the humanities and related projects.

LAM also welcomes Carly Bornmann as Development Events Coordinator, Cami Keller as the Collections & Registration Assistant, Robbin Rundle as Education Coordinator and Laura Belani as Registrar and Collections Manager.

For more information about Laguna Art Museum, visit Click Here.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - San Diego

1
Cast and Creative Team Set for LADY DAY AT EMERSONS BAR & GRILL at Cygnet Theatre Photo
Cast and Creative Team Set for LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL at Cygnet Theatre

Cygnet Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team ofLady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill by Lanie Robertson.

2
Kevin Blax Burroughs Appointed Artistic Director Of Oceanside Theatre Company Photo
Kevin 'Blax' Burroughs Appointed Artistic Director Of Oceanside Theatre Company

Kevin 'Blax' Burroughs Appointed Artistic Director of Oceanside Theatre Company. Oceanside Theatre Company (OTC) announces the appointment of Kevin 'Blax' Burroughs as the new Artistic Director.

3
San Diego City College To Present San Diego Premiere Of THE PROM Photo
San Diego City College To Present San Diego Premiere Of THE PROM

San Diego City College presents the San Diego premiere of The Prom, a musical about love and acceptance.

4
San Diego City College To Present San Diego Premiere Of THE PROM Photo
San Diego City College To Present San Diego Premiere Of THE PROM

San Diego City College presents the San Diego premiere of The Prom, a musical about love and acceptance. Don't miss this powerful and timely production.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch the New Promo for PLAID TIDINGS at San Diego Musical Theatre Video
Watch the New Promo for PLAID TIDINGS at San Diego Musical Theatre
Patrick Olson Unpacks Life's Mysteries in EMERGENCE Video
Patrick Olson Unpacks Life's Mysteries in EMERGENCE
Interview: THE COLOR PURPLE Director Breaks Down Fantasia's 'I'm Here' Video
Interview: THE COLOR PURPLE Director Breaks Down Fantasia's 'I'm Here'
View all Videos

San Diego SHOWS
Wally & His Lover Boys in San Diego Wally & His Lover Boys
Black Box at Diversionary Theater (12/08-12/17)Tracker
Wally & His Lover Boys in San Diego Wally & His Lover Boys
Black Box at Diversionary Theater (12/08-12/17)
Blitzen's Ball in San Diego Blitzen's Ball
Brooks Theater (12/15-12/24)
Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash in San Diego Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash
Certification (11/30-12/27)
Plaid Tidings in San Diego Plaid Tidings
San Diego Musical Theatre (11/24-12/24)
Holiday Songs and Hot Chocolate Social in San Diego Holiday Songs and Hot Chocolate Social
St. Columba Catholic Church (12/20-12/20)
Education in San Diego Education
Faraz (7/18-12/30)
Mrs. Doubtfire in San Diego Mrs. Doubtfire
Civic Theatre- San Diego (6/04-6/09)
Topkapi Palace Show in San Diego Topkapi Palace Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-2/09)
The Wiz in San Diego The Wiz
Civic Theatre- San Diego (1/09-1/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You