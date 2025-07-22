Interview: Michael James Scott on Friendship, Fandom and the HER UNIVERSE FASHION SHOW at San Diego Comic Con

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Michael James Scott is no stranger to dazzling an audience, whether he’s bringing the house down as the Genie in "Aladdin" on Broadway or lighting up the stage with his signature flair at San Diego Comic-Con’s beloved "Her Universe Fashion Show." This year, he’s back for his third turn as co-host of the epic opening night event alongside Her Universe founder and Star Wars icon Ashley Eckstein.

In this interview, Michael talks all things Her Universe, from what makes this fashion show unlike anything else at SDCC to how the new HypeFriend! podcast with Ashley Eckstein aims to spark a “friendship revolution.” He shares why he keeps coming back to Comic-Con, how theater and fandom intersect, and what it means to be part of a community that celebrates self-expression in every shade of sparkle.

Before the fashion shows, podcasts, and Disney connections, the friendship between Michael James Scott and Ashley Eckstein began in a high school in Orlando. Their paths diverged after school, but they reconnected through their shared Disney connection. All of this that came next all started with a simple ask from Eckstein to be a part of the "Her Universe Fashion Show", and how it’s grown into one of Scott’s favorite events of the year.

“We connected within the Disney family, given that she was the voice of Ahsoka Tano and I played the Genie. It was kind of crazy how we like full circle kind of came back within being Orlando kids, part of the Disney family, and being in high school together.

A few years ago, Ashley asked, 'Would you be my co-host for the Hurt Universe fashion show?'I had no idea what I said yes to! Cut to, it was unbelievably the most incredible community of artists where the intersection of like fashion and pop culture and geek couture and just like all this stuff, and I loved, loved it, loved it. I got to sing and sort of brought my Broadway thing to this sort of theatrical element."

San Diego Comic-Con isn’t Michael James Scott’s first fandom rodeo, he’s no stranger to the Disney-loving crowds of D23, and theatre loving fans all over the world, but nothing quite prepares you for the sheer scale and spirit of San Diego Comic-Con. He reflects on his first time stepping into that whirlwind of pop culture celebration, and why it reminded him so deeply of the inclusive power of theatre.

“There is nothing like San Diego Comic-Con; you can't even really describe it. The energy is unbelievable. I've done D23 several times, and also Destination D23, and that's a completely different energy too. But what, to me, is mind-blowing is the community.

The community that is there, the energy that is there, is a big inclusivity of people from all over the world coming together. They are all fans and are ready to party and celebrate the whole weekend, embracing all these different amazing entities.

For me, the San Diego Comic Con was so eye-opening on so many levels. How big it was and what it represented to people, and what it really did for them, and how it made people truly feel seen. It's exactly what I think theater does, what our community has done. You know, we welcome you all.

A lot of us in the theater and some in this fandom world, maybe felt othered, and so when you are someone who is othered, a lot of times you don't feel seen.

These communities are like, are you kidding me? There's a place for you. Come! That is what I love about it and what has been a connector for me in terms of feeling the same kind of love and connection that theater does.”

This year’s "Her Universe Fashion Show" is not just about jaw-dropping designs; it’s also about celebrating artists who defy expectations, both onstage and on screen. That’s especially true with the announcement of a very special guest judge: Marissa Bode, who stars as Nessarose in Wicked and is making her mark not only in Hollywood, but as a powerful advocate for disability representation. Michael James Scott is excited to have her join him and the others at the judges' table to see all of the amazing work being presented.

“Oh my gosh. It's so exciting! You know, as a theater nerd, hashtag theater nerd for life, this is like an explosion of like theater nerdness of it all.

The fact that we get to have Marissa Bode come in after her iconic performance as Nessa Rose in the film of “ Wicked” and then her being one of our judges, and then me being from the Broadway community and being a part of this year's Her Universe Fashion Show, is like everything is exploding. I keep saying oh my god, it's just so thrilling.

I'm so honored and proud to be able to bring to the Her Universe fashion show. It has really been the theatrical, you know, sort of, you know, my Broadway world, and they have allowed that to come into there, and added another layer to it. That is an honor and makes me really happy to represent my community.”

In the way that friends find ways to support each other and their successes, with Disney, theater, and “Her Universe”, it’s only fitting to mention the newest collaboration between Michael James Scott and Ashley—the HypeFriend! podcast. Centered on the idea of sparking a “friendship revolution,” the show dives into what it really means to be a good friend in today’s world, and why that still matters more than ever.

“We want to start a friendship revolution, one hype friend at a time. Making friends in 2025 looks completely different than what it looked like when I was growing up.

So what does that mean, and how can we make friends at this time? We are so connected, yet disconnected now and this is a podcast to learn what we can do to be better friends, what we can do to make friends, what we can do to keep friends, what we can do to be better people within ourselves so that we can be good friends, how do we meet friends where they are?

How do we stay open? How do we stay really honest with our friends? How do we hold each other accountable, yet be friends and really, really honor what that word means?

Ashley used the phrase hashtag hype friend a lot on her social media, you know. In recent years, we just knew that that was right. We thought that's what it was for us.

We just launched last week. We have episodes out now, with the Tony-winning gorgeous Nicky James on the most recent episode.

We are starting a friendship revolution.”

The 11th annual Her Universe Fashion Show kicks off San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, July 24, beginning at 6:00 pm PT in Seaport Ballroom at the Manchester Grand Hyatt. Wristbands are required for entry. For more information, visit: www.heruniverse.com/her-universe-fashion-show/

The HypeFriend! podcast will host a special “Her Universe Fashion Show After Party” on Friday, July 25 (10-11 am) at the Neil Morgan Auditorium of the San Diego Central Library and invites fans to join the special live taping, hear thebackstage stories, and meet the newly crowned “Her Universe Fashion Show” winners.



Photo Credit: Ashley Eckstein and Michael James Scott with 2024 Credit to Mark Edwards