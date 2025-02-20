Interview: Maggie Lacey Talks about being APPROPRIATE at The Old Globe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Maggie Lacey is no stranger to bringing what may be called “difficult women” to life on stage. She does it again with her performance as Toni, the older sister in “Appropriate,” playing at The Old Globe through February 23rd. Lacey talks about the play and what draws her to this show and other complex female characters.

“Appropriate” is a comedy-drama that delves into the tumultuous and emotionally charged time after the family’s patriarch dies. Toni is the eldest and the only sister, so she has many feelings on the correct way that everything should be dealt with, though this means she is frequently at odds with her brothers Bo (Steve Kazee) and Franz (Daniel Petzold).

“Appropriate by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins is a stirring depiction of an American family grappling with legacy and accountability that manages to be just as funny as it is surprising. Toni Lafayette is the eldest of 3 siblings. She is scraping and clawing her way to a better future. She speaks her mind.”

This play, which garnered much praise in New York last year, plus the draw of San Diego and The Old Globe, helped convince Lacey to tackle this play.

“The chance to rise to the occasion of playing this incredible character, winter in San Diego and, let's face it, Dave Cap of Caparelliotis Casting, who sent the offer my way.”

The play explores many themes that are still quite relevant today, beyond dealing with the grief of loss, but also how people pick and choose what to believe, how to believe something, and how you treat people in the process. Maggie says that with characters that have this much complexity, it was a process that allowed for exploration and empathy as she approached this piece.

“I guess I start by throwing a lot at the wall. Rehearsals and previews are really about paring away for me. Even since we opened a few days ago, I think I have gotten so much clearer about what Toni really wants, why she says what she says, and just letting this wonderful play do what it does. I definitely thought a lot about where the love is and how Toni moves forward in the face of so much loss. Now it's about reapproaching the work every night, looking into the eyes of the other actors and playing.”

(from left) Daniel Petzold as Franz, Maggie Lacey as Toni, and Steve Kazee as Bo in Appropriate, 2025. Photo by Jim Cox.

Lacey has played other women who make choices that have long-standing ramifications, from ‘The Doll House” to “The Father.” She is no stranger to the struggle of family dynamics and complex characters. This is a deliberate choice to seek out roles that challenge in these ways.

“I have tried to follow the roles in my career. I have had the good fortune to play some really meaty ones, and Toni is pretty much the icing on the cake. I've learned over the years to let the roles change me in a way--that empathy one must employ in approaching a complex character broadens one's understanding of people. I hope.”

While “Appropriate” has many facets to explore, including how her character Toni relates to other characters, including her son, Maggie loves that this play proves that arbitrary limitations that may be societal norms or personal preferences are irrelevant and only limit us in instead.

“I find it so cool that a man wrote this character. This fact reminds me that the boundaries we put on ourselves or other people put on us are pretty limiting and unnecessary. I love getting to discover the humanity this play reveals night after night and I hope the audiences do too. “

How to Get Tickets

See Maggie Lacey and the cast of “Appropriate” at The Old Globe through Sunday, February 23rd. For ticket and show time information, go to www.theoldglobe.org



Photo Credit: Steve Kazee as Bo and Maggie Lacey as Toni in Appropriate, 2025. Photo by Jim Cox.

Comments